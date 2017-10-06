Mexico Vs. Trinidad & Tobago Live Stream: Watch The World Cup Qualifier

Mexico’s already in the 2018 World Cup, so will ‘El Tri’ cruise to the Hex with a win over Trinidad and Tobago? The game is set for 9:30 PM ET, so don’t miss it!

Thanks to a strong showing in the fifth round of World Cup Qualification, Mexico is assured a spot in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia (while, barring a miracle, Trinidad and Tobago will miss out on the tournament.) However, it’s still no time for either side to rest. There’s still plenty of games left to play in this COCACAF Hexagonal, so expect both sides to bring their A-Game when they meet on the pitch of Estadio Alfonso Lastras in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. With so much on the line, even this lopsided game is a can’t-miss.

So, Mexico might have punched their ticket to Russia, but they want to fly first class. In order to do that, they want to win the Confederation Of North, Central And Caribbean Association Football (COCACAF) qualification. Winning this “group” means a better draw in the Group Stage of the World Cup, right? No wonder El Tri are treating this game against Trinidad and Tobago so seriously.

“The team can’t relax,” said Elias Hernandez, a Mexican winger, during an Oc. 2 press conference, per ESPN. “We are very committed and we want to finish [the Hex] in first place. It is very important to get six points.” While this home game against Trinidad should, for all intents and purposes, be a cakewalk, El Tri then meets Honduras on their home turf on Oct. 1-0. “”Games in Honduras are always difficult,” Elias added. “They are going to come out and give 100 percent and we’ll have to give even more.”

Who do you want to win, HollywoodLifers?