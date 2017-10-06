Watch BET Hip Hop Awards Green Carpet: Live Stream The Arrivals Online Free

Who’s ready for the BET Hip Hop Awards? The show, which is being hosted by DJ Khaled, will feature appearances by Cardi B, Blac Chyna and more! Watch them walk the green carpet here.

In just a matter of hours, stars like Cardi B, Blac Chyna, Migos and more will grace us with their presence at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards, and we can hardly wait! The actual show doesn’t air until Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 8pm ET, but it’s being taped tonight, Oct. 6, and thanks to the live stream video of the green carpet below, you can see some of the pre-show action go down before it hits the small screen early next week. Isn’t that exciting?! Not only is DJ Khaled hosting the big event, but the show’s taking place in Miami, so things are bound to get lit! We also can’t wait to see what everyone wears.

Hip hop fans should be delighted to know that the show plans to deliver unforgettable performances and tributes honoring music legends, while celebrating the best and brightest in hip hop. But before all of that, some of your favorite stars will be walking the carpet and talking to hosts James Davis and Amanda Booz. “Before all the lights, camera, action hit the stage, get Live, Lit + Trending on the green carpet with your hosts James Davis and Amanda Booz. Watch behind-the-scenes interviews with this year’s hottest artists, get the scoop on nominees, and don’t miss a beat this Oct. 6 at 6:30PM ET—streaming LIVE on Twitter,” BET announced earlier today. To watch that live stream video, click below!

HollywoodLifers, are YOU excited for the BET Hip Hop Awards? Tell us who you’re most excited to see, below!