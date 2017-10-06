Did Vin Diesel Just Confirm He’s Taking Tyrese’s Side In The Rock Feud? — See Evidence

Is the feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson back on? After Tyrese Gibson accused The Rock of taking over the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise, Vin hinted that he was siding with Tyrese in this fight!

There are currently eight The Fast & The Furious movies, so it seems like the beef between Vin Diesel, 50, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 45 is getting a sequel. While the feud between Vin and the former WWE champion wasn’t straight up confirmed, Vin stoked the fire on Oct. 5, a day after Tyrese Gibson, 38, blasted the Rock for making the Furious franchise “all about [him].” Vin posted a picture to his Instagram, featuring him, Tyrese and the late Paul Walker. “Brotherhood…” was all he wrote. Hmmm. Was that a bit of subtle shade from Vin, showing he was taking Tyrese’s side? Tyrese seemed to appreciate the subtle show of support from Vin, as he regrammed Diesel’s picture of them with Paul.

Man, the Rock and Vin had just buried the hatchet, after the two developed a rumored feud after their egos clashed during the filming of The Fate Of The Furious. The $1.2 billion the film made at the worldwide box office seemed to help squash that beef, so what started this latest round of drama? Well, the studios have been considering filming a spin-off featuring The Rock’s character, Luke Hobbs. A post-credits scene for Fate would have set up the film (which would also feature Jason Statham’s character) but a reportedly furious Vin rejected it, according to SlashFilm. Tyrese was also upset at the idea of this solo movie delaying the release of Furious 9, and he said so in a now-deleted Instagram rant.

“I want you to shoot it just not right now because the #Fast9 release date has already been announced and we can’t let our loyal fans #FastFamily or our loyal fast and furious FANS down on any level from pushing the date,” he reportedly wrote. When the F9 date was revealed to be April 10, 2020, a livid Tyrese slammed The Rock, saying he made it all “about #TeamDwayne” now.” Whoa. With this fight going on — and with Michelle Rodriguez, 38, threatening to quit — will there be anyone around to shoot F9?

What does The Rock think about this? He “literally and figuratively” has no time to deal with this drama, a source close to the Moana actor EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, adding that Dwayne thinks Tyrese is being “petty” with his public outbursts. However, The Rock will do what’s best for the movie and play nice with his co-star when filming begins.

