Tyga Ready To Reveal Kylie Jenner’s ‘Darkest Secrets’ With Diss Tracks, Book Deals & More

Word has it Tyga is looking to air Kylie Jenner’s dirt laundry all over the place! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

As fans debate whether the reports surrounding Kylie Jenner, 20, and Travis Scott‘s, 25, alleged pregnancy are true, one person is reported fuming over the reality star’s parental possibilities! That’s right, we’re definitely referring to Kylie’s ex Tyga, 27! And our insiders say he’s primed to unload a ton of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s “darkest secrets”! What could that possibly mean?! Head here for loads more pics of Kylie!

“Tyga is locked and loaded, with Kylie and the whole Kardashian family aimed in his cross-hairs,” a source close to Tyga share with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tyga knows all about his ex’s private life, and he is ready to write diss tracks revealing intimate details from Kylie‘s world. Tyga has been fielding book deals, big interviews and other opportunities to reveal Kylie‘s darkest secrets.” Whoa! Sounds like Tyga is about to throw some serious shade!

As we previously reported, Tyga is also pretty much certain that Kylie and Travis’ relationship is going to fail, regardless if they are pregnant! “Tyga is convinced Kylie will dump Travis too,” an insider with the rapper shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The pregnancy news hit Tyga hard. Now, Tyga can’t help but think that Travis is a rebound relationship with zero chance at long-term commitment. Tyga has been sharing with his friends how he has no faith that Travis will be able to keep Kylie happy or satisfied. Tyga did everything for that woman and she still wasn’t happy. His advice for Travis is not to get too hooked on Kylie, even though they are going to have a baby together, as she will leave him too.” That’s awfully ominous!

HollywoodLifers, are you hoping Tyga reveals Kylie’s secrets? Tell us your thoughts below!