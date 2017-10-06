Tristan Thompson ‘Embarrassed’ After LeBron James Slams ‘KUWTK’ Crew As A ‘S*** Show’

Tristan Thompson got shamed after LeBron James called out alleged ‘KUWTK’ cameras at a Cavs’ workout a massive ‘s*** show.’ We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he’s afraid that his team might turn on him.

Cleveland Cavaliers captain LeBron James, 32, blew his lid when he showed up at the team’s workout session on Oct. 3 to find the place crawling with cameras allegedly shooting Keeping Up With The Kardashians. They where reportedly there to film his teammate Tristan Thompson, 26, who is dating Khloe Kardashian, 33, and King James wasn’t having it. He posted a Snapchat video showing the chaos the crew was creating during the team’s workout, calling it a “s**t show” over and over again. “Tristan is embarrassed by the distraction and tension created by the KUWTK camera crew. He loves Khloe and wants to make her happy, but he had no idea the cameras would cause so much attention and create drama within his team,” a source close to TT tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Cleveland 19 reported the crew gained access to Cleveland Clinic Courts, though it was unclear how it was approved and their presence was clearly a shock to LeBron. He panned his phone around the room to show cameramen shooting the team’s gym workout, making their way around players lifting weights, doing crunches on exercise balls and more. King James was clearly pissed that their practice was being interrupted as he loudly said “The sh** show is here. Look at the s*** show” over and over while showing the crew trying to film.

“Part of Tristan loves being in the spotlight, but he promised LeBron and the team that Khloe and her reality show would not be a distraction. Now that the camera crews have bombed with his team, Tristan fears he may have to decide what is more important. He can’t keep both his teammates and his girlfriend Khloe happy. Tristan feels he is in a lose-lose situation,” our insider adds. See pics of Tritan and Khloe here

After losing in the NBA finals to the Golden State Warriors back in June, LeBron will not accept anything distracting his team from repeating as Eastern Conference champs in 2017-18. While Khloe is reportedly pregnant and no doubt wants to include more of her baby daddy’s professional life on her family’s reality show, she might want to stick to shooting Tristan’s off the court hours. When he’s wearing a Cav’s jersey or working with his team, Tristan is on LeBron’s time, not the Kardashians.

