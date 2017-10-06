Tristan Thompson ‘Embarrassed’ After LeBron James Slams ‘KUWTK’ Crew As A ‘S*** Show’
Tristan Thompson got shamed after LeBron James called out alleged ‘KUWTK’ cameras at a Cavs’ workout a massive ‘s*** show.’ We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he’s afraid that his team might turn on him.
Cleveland Cavaliers captain LeBron James, 32, blew his lid when he showed up at the team’s workout session on Oct. 3 to find the place crawling with cameras allegedly shooting Keeping Up With The Kardashians. They where reportedly there to film his teammate Tristan Thompson, 26, who is dating Khloe Kardashian, 33, and King James wasn’t having it. He posted a Snapchat video showing the chaos the crew was creating during the team’s workout, calling it a “s**t show” over and over again. “Tristan is embarrassed by the distraction and tension created by the KUWTK camera crew. He loves Khloe and wants to make her happy, but he had no idea the cameras would cause so much attention and create drama within his team,” a source close to TT tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.
HollywoodLifers, do you think LeBron will try to get KUWTK banned from shooting at team events?