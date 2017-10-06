Tom Petty’s Autopsy Completed & Cause Of Death ‘Deferred’ — Family Planning Burial Services

It’s going to be a while before we find out exactly what caused the death of legendary rocker Tom Petty. The LA County Coroner has deferred his case for more testing and we’ve got the reason why.

While those close to late rocker Tom Petty say he died at age 66 after suffering a full cardiac arrest on Oct. 2, the LA County Coroner’s office is going to take their time before officially naming a cause of death and are listing the case as deferred. “A ‘deferment’ is just a sexier way of saying that we’re waiting for test results to come back from the lab. Often times the family of the deceased will seek what is called a Deferred Certificate so that the body can be buried. In this case, lab results are still going through testing, the doctor still hasn’t signed off on the report and it still hasn’t gone through any kind of transcription,” LA County Coroner’s Office spokesman Ed Winter tells HollywoodLife.com. This means the death certificate can be issued and Tom’s body released to a mortuary so his family can plan burial services.

The iconic leader of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers had just wrapped up the band’s 40th anniversary tour a week before he was found unresponsive in the Malibu home he shared with his wife Dana York and their family. After much confusion throughout the day as to whether or not he had passed after erroneous reports prematurely killed him off, his longtime manager Tony Dimitriades finally broke the sad news late that evening. “He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40pm PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends,” he said in a statement. See pics of Tom, here.

So many incredible musicians paid emotional tributes to Tom when news broke of his untimely passing, so we imagine his funeral will be star-studded with his famous pals who loved him so much. So far no public memorials have been scheduled, but fans have shown their appreciation for Tom’s music as sales of his songs and albums spiked a massive 6,800% following his sudden passing.

