The Weeknd Already Planning A Marriage Proposal That Will ‘Blow Selena Gomez’s Mind’

Are those wedding bells we hear?! The Weeknd and Selena Gomez may be getting married soon, as HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned he’s planning an epic proposal.

“After just a few weeks of dating, The Weeknd already knew that he and Selena [Gomez] had something super special. Abel’s been in love before, and he’s been in lust on a whole bunch of occasions — but his feelings for Selena are in a whole other league. Even though he knew it sounded crazy, the day after his first date with Selena, Abel vowed to [his best friend Lamar Taylor] that he had met the girl he was going to marry. And, the more he’s gotten to know Selena, the more sure of that he becomes,” a source close to The Weeknd tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. OMG! Isn’t that just the sweetest thing you’ve ever heard?! We’re dying. Click here to see more cute pics of Selena and The Weeknd!

But even though the idea of The Weeknd and Selena Gomez getting married is the cutest thing ever, “Abel doesn’t want to rush things. He wants to plan a proposal that’s going to blow Selena’s mind. The past few months have been kind of stressful with Selena’s [kidney transplant] operation and all. But now that the worst is over, and she’s well on the road to a full recovery, Abel can focus on finishing off the last leg of his tour, and then concentrate on the how, when and where to propose,” our source continues.

The Weeknd only has several more weeks left with his tour — he’ll wrap it all up on December 14, 2017 — so Selena better get ready for an epic proposal, either in late 2017 or early 2018. Who knows — maybe The Weeknd will propose on New Year’s Eve! Wouldn’t that be great? Ahhh! We can’t wait to see how he pulls this one off.

