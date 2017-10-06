Colorado Teen, 19, Gets Life In Prison For Murdering Rodeo Queen GF, 18, After She Dumped Him

So sad. 19-year-old Tanner Flores was just sentenced to life in prison for killing his girlfriend Ashley Doolittle after she broke up with him in 2016. Here’s all the details on this disturbing crime.

Ashley Doolittle was just 18 when her ex-boyfriend Tanner Flores, 19, shot and killed her for ending their relationship in June 2016. Before her death, Ashley was aspiring to be a rodeo queen and had already been named a “Lady-in-Waiting.” A judge in Larimer County, Colorado sentenced Tanner to life in prison without possibility of parole on Thursday Oct. 6 for cutting those dreams and many more short. He was convicted of 2 counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony kidnapping for the vicious crime. Take a look back at 2017’s saddest celebrity deaths right here.

The couple had been together for roughly a year when Ashley decided to pull the plug in the summer of 2016. Tanner did not take the breakup well. According to the affidavit, he was “angry” with Ashley for choosing to end their relationship. Friends of the convicted teen said he was “upset” and “really down” after the breakup, according to the Daily Mail. Tanner then shot his ex-girlfriend in the head twice. Afterwards, he took her remains to his grandfather’s home in Collbran where he cleaned the body and hid it in the back of his truck.

Close friends of Tanner received a disturbing Snapchat message that was described as “suicidal in nature” from him on June 8, just one day after authorities discovered that Ashley was missing. “Tanner did more than murder Ashley, he destroyed two families,” Ashley’s mother Ann Marie Doolittle said in a statement following the judge’s decision. “No one can begin to imagine the pain and agony that one goes through when they lose a child. Our hearts go out to the Flores family, as we know they are going through their own grief and heartache.” Absolutely devastating.

HollywoodLifers, are you as shocked by the details of this case as we are? Let us know.