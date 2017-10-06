Suge Knight Claims Dr. Dre Wanted Him Dead & Took Out $20K Hit On Former Rap Mogul

What is this, 1996 all over again? Suge Knight is now making wild claims that Dr. Dre took out a $20K hit on him and that’s what caused him to fear for his life the day he allegedly ran over and killed a man in Compton.

Well this is an interesting twist. Former Death Row Records chief Suge Knight, 52, is awaiting trial on murder charges for allegedly running over and killing a man in Compton in 2015, but now he says he had a big reason to fear for his life that day. In new court docs obtained by TMZ, he claims that he met with a man named Dwayne Johnson (no relation to The Rock) who showed him a $20,000 check allegedly made out by his arch-enemy Dr. Dre, 52, that was “blood money” for having him killed. In the legal papers, Knight said he met up with Johnson and a private investigator and that he was shown the check as it was partial payment for “Dwayne Johnson to participate in my murder.”

Knight allegedly ran over friend and Heavyweight Records chief Terry Carter in the parking lot of Tam’s restaurant in Compton on Jan. 29, 2015, and claims Johnson was allegedly lurking in the parking lot the day that happened. The legal docs that TMZ obtained were from July of 2016, so he waited almost a year and half to make the claims about his nemesis. For his part, Dr. Dre — real name Andre Young — and his legal team call Knight’s claims “absurd.” As the site points, out, it looks like the former rap mogul is trying to use allegations about Dre to argue that he had reason to fear for his life the day he went to Tam’s. See pics of Suge Knight, here.

This isn’t the first time Knight has made wild accusations that Dre wanted him dead. He claimed in an Oct. 2016 lawsuit that his enemy allegedly hired a gunman to shoot him seven times while he was inside West Hollywood’s 1Oak nightclub in Aug. of 2014 at a VMA afterparty. He also alleged that Dre then funded an assault on him at Tam’s that resulted in Knight running over Carter. At the time, Knight said that Dre wanted him dead to get out from an alleged lifetime management agreement that could have entitled him to 30 percent of the millions he made selling Beats by Dre headphones to Apple. “Dr. Dre did it. Andre Young is responsible for both crimes,” he claimed in that 2016 lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Well, Knight is still in jail and awaiting his Jan. 2018 murder trial while Dre is living the good life in a $50 million Brentwood mansion. The former business partners ended up living in completely different worlds.

