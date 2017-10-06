Spencer & Heidi Pick A ‘Hills’ Alum As Their Son’s Godmother & The Choice Will Surprise You

Spencer Pratt & Heidi Montag have chosen a godmother for their newborn, and she’s a former ‘Hills’ star! Celebrating their son’s birth, Speidi announced who received the honor, and it’ll give you major flashbacks!

Hills fans, prepare for sweet, sweet nostalgia! Heidi Montag, 31, dropped an adorable surprise on the night of Oct. 5 when she revealed that her former co-star and longtime friend Jen Bunney, 31, is a godmother to her newborn son, Gunner Stone Pratt! Gunner, whom Heidi welcomed with husband Spencer Pratt, 34, was only born a few days ago on Oct. 1, but already he’s surrounded by so much love. In fact, Speidi revealed who received the honor of being Gunner’s godmother during a special party celebrating his birth! Click here to see adorable pics of some of the cutest kids in Hollywood.

“Cheers, I have one of Gunner’s godmothers here, Jen Bunney!” Heidi gushed in an Instagram Stories video with Jen by her side. “We’re celebrating Gunner. He’s the best baby ever. We love him so much!” the new godmother added. The exciting news of Gunner’s arrival was celebrated with a fun taco night, which included Spencer as well as some other friends of the couple. See? Gunner already has his own squad! SO adorable.

After Heidi and Spencer welcomed their first child a few days ago, Spencer confirmed the baby boy’s name via Twitter. Since then, he’s shared with fans that he hasn’t been getting much sleep — #NewbornBabyLife. “Sleep what’s that,” he tweeted at 12:31 am on Oct. 6. About 45 minutes later, he wrote, “my life a blurrrrrr.” But on a cuter note, the former reality star changed his social media name to “Pratt Daddy,” showing just how excited about parenthood he really is!

However, while Spencer has been sharing a lot with his followers, per usual, he and Heidi have yet to post a first pic of their little bundle of joy! We’re hopping to catch a glimpse soon though — we can only imagine how adorable he is. And with the Hills baby boom from this year, we’re also hoping to see a playdate between Speidi’s former co-stars and their little ones. After all, Lauren Conrad gave birth earlier this year and so did Whitney Port.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised Speidi picked Jen as their son’s godmother?