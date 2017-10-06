Rose Leslie’s Engagement Ring: First Look As She Walks Hand In Hand With Kit Harington

OMG! We are getting our first glimpse at Rose Lelsie’s engagement ring and it’s GORGEOUS! Good job, Kit! Click below to see her stunning ring!

Kit Harington and fiancee Rose Leslie were spotted walking hand in hand in London on October 6, and we got our first look at her gorgeous engagement ring! The pics are far from crystal clear, so it’s kind of hard to see the ring. It could be a diamond, or maybe even an opal. One thing that’s for sure? It’s HUGE AND GORGEOUS! We are so happy for the couple! CLICK TO SEE THE PICS OF HER RING!

Rose and Kit started dating in 2012, after they met on the set of Game Of Thrones. They announced their engagement in The Times of London newspaper on Sept. 27 in a very official way, saying: “The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.” FANCY! On The Jonathan Ross Show, Kit joked that he couldn’t wait to propose, and in fact, did it “too early” — “I did have some plans to do it, I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff but we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early. Sorry that’s a really bad expression… I meant to do it the day after with the lights. What I meant to say was, I popped my question a bit early. Not blew my load.”

And it will be a family affair — the entire Game of Thrones cast will be invited! “I rang [the producer] up and I said, ‘I’m getting married and it’s your fault actually’… I was like, ‘You need to factor in a Game of Thrones wedding by the way.’ They [The cast] have all got to be there so the whole thing has got to shut down,” Kit said.

