Ralphie May Dies: Bob Saget & More Famous Comedians Mourn The Funny Man

The world’s laughing a little bit less today, as ‘Last Comic Standing’ finalist Ralphie May has died. It’s super sad, which is why famous comedians like Bob Saget, Damon Wayans, Jr. and more are mourning him online.

Immediately after learning of Last Comic Standing finalist Ralphie May‘s death on Oct. 6, famous comedians took to Twitter to mourn the funny man. Just like us, stars like Bob Saget, Larry The Cable Guy, and Damon Wayans Jr. couldn’t believe Ralphie was taken from us at the young age of 45. As his rep confirmed to HollywoodLife.com earlier today, “Ralphie May passed away this morning (10/6/17). Ralphie had been battling pneumonia and had cancelled a handful of dates over the last month in an effort to recover. Earlier this morning at a private residence in Las Vegas his body was discovered, cause of death is cardiac arrest.”

Once this terrible, heartbreaking news emerged, the condolences started rolling in. “Ralphie May. Dammit. You were a funny and sweet mofo man. Rest In Peace,” Bob Saget tweeted, while Larry The Cable Guy said, “Oh man fellow comedian and friend Ralphie May just died. So crazy. RIP Ralphie. You my friend were one of the nicest and kindest out there.” Ken Jeong, who is best known for starring in The Hangover, also mourned Ralphie on Twitter, saying, “This hurts too much. @ Ralphie_May helped me so much. Rest In Peace. Thank you for all the love you have given me. Thank you for everything.” So sad.

After finishing in second place on Last Comic Standing in 2003, Ralphie went on to have an amazing stand-up comedy career, so we’re not surprised to see so many stars mourning him. In fact, his rep also told us: “Two days ago [Ralphie] won the Casino Comedian of the Year at the Global Gaming Expo and had performances throughout the remainder of 2017 as part of his residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas.” He is survived by his ex-wife Lahna Turner and children April June May and August James May. See more tweets below.

I love you @Ralphie_May rest in paradise my friend. Thank you for giving me my first break in hollywood. — Jo Koy (@Jokoy) October 6, 2017

Crushed by the news about @Ralphie_May. Forget how funny he was…such a kind, generous soul. We will miss you, brother. — Josh Wolf (@joshwolfcomedy) October 6, 2017

Damnit @Ralphie_May ! I'm so sad right now. Such a great guy. Rest well, friend. 😢😢😢 — Damon Wayans Yunior? (@wayansjr) October 6, 2017

