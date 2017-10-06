‘OUAT’ Season 7: Cast & EPs Tease Henry’s Evolution & Reveal 4 More Juicy Spoilers

A new era of ‘Once Upon A Time’ is finally here. HollywoodLife.com chatted EXCLUSIVELY with the cast and EPs at SDCC about the major changes ahead. Plus, what about the OGs? Here’s the scoop!

*Henry has changed a lot. Not only is Henry Mills older, he’s had many adventures when Once Upon A Time picks up. “There’s been an enormous amount of change [for Henry],” Andrew J. West, 33, told HollywoodLife.com at San Diego Comic-Con. “It’s because of the life experiences he’s had over the years, and that will be explored early on in the season. We’ll see what happened to Henry after he left home, how he was changed into the man that he’s become. A lot has happened to him. He went on a lot of adventures, one of which was meeting Cinderella.”

*Henry and Cinderella’s relationship doesn’t go all that smoothly at first. When Henry goes off on his adventures, he meets the new Cinderella (Dania Ramirez). “I almost accidentally kill her in the beginning,” Andrew told us. Dania followed by saying, “I am on a mission. You see, Cinderella’s been through a lot. She’s worked her butt off.” Dania’s Cinderella is a brand-new iteration of the classic character. “We’re bringing realism into the fairytale aspect of this story. So I play Cinderella, but with an edge.”

*Lady Tremaine will get a backstory. Like Cinderella, a new Lady Tremaine will be introduced this season, played by Gabrielle Anwar, 47. “Lady Tremaine is a new character that we’re introduced this season, so she’s going to have her sort of arc,” Lana Parilla, 40, told at OUAT’s SDCC press room. “We don’t know where she’s going but we can only assume that she is the way she is because of something dramatic. We do know that evil isn’t born it’s made. We will learn why and how Lady Tremaine the stepmother that she is.”

*Now about those updates on the original characters… Lana, Robert Carlyle, 56, and Colin O’Donoghue, 36, are the only characters from before the reset that are returning for series regulars. Jennifer Morrison, 38, will return for episode two, while Emilie de Ravin, 35, will be back in episode four. But what about the rest? “I think we will be able to check in and find out what happened post-happy ending,” EP Eddy Kitsis said. Fellow EP Adam Horowitz added, “Storybrooke continues to exist and move on. From time to time, we hope to see some of those characters return.”

Once Upon A Time airs Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

