‘OUAT’ Recap: Henry & Cinderella Meet — Plus, A New Curse Threatens Everyone’s Happiness

Are you ready for a new story, Oncers? The ‘Once Upon A Time’ season 7 premiere introduced us to the adult Henry and the new Cinderella, but what about Regina, Hook, and Rumple? Where do they fit in? Find out now!

Welcome back, Oncers! We’re in for some big changes ahead. But it’s going to be fun. Really fun. Teenage Henry is leaving Storybrooke to find his own story. He’s been writing other people’s stories and is ready to figure out where he belongs. Regina is sad, of course, but she understands this is what he has to do. She watches him get on his motorcycle and drive into another world.

In another realm years later, the adult Henry is on his motorcycle and crashes into Cinderella’s carriage. Once he catches a glimpse at the blue dress and carriage, Henry know who he’s talking to. He wants to help her out and offers a ride on his motorcycle. But she’s no damsel in distress. Cinderella plays him up real good and punches him in the face before riding off on the motorcycle.

If you have Cinderella in the mix, that means you have her wicked stepmother Lady Tremaine, too. Lady Tremaine cuts off the wings of Cinderella’s fairy godmother because she’s that wicked. She tells her daughter Drizella, “Never rely on magic. Magic isn’t power… Fear last forever.” She bippity boppity boos the fairy godmother into a pile of ash. Cinderella makes it to the ball, and Henry’s there as well. He asks her to dance. He soon realizes she stole his dagger. She didn’t come to the ball to find a prince. She came to kill the prince. She claims he took everything from her.

Henry takes a few sips of champagne at the ball, not knowing he’s being drugged by Alice. She knows exactly who Henry is. She works with Rumple, who wants to protect Henry. “When it’s not your story, bad things happen,” Alice says. “Forget that Cinderella and go home.”

Meanwhile, Cinderella almost kills the prince, but stops herself before it’s too late. However, Lady Tremaine ends up finishing the job and then accuses Cinderella of murdering the prince. She runs into Henry again, and he goes right into help mode. He tells her to take his bike back to where they first met. They can then go to another portal. Henry and Cinderella get into an epic fight with the guards, but Henry manages to escape. He goes back to where he met Cinderella and opens a portal. He finds her slipper and decides to stay back. It’s time to commence Operation Glass Slipper!

Sleepless In Seattle

It’s present day Seattle. Henry is a Swyft driver, the OUAT version of Uber. He’s still a writer, but he hasn’t found his next bestseller. A young girl named Lucy knocks on his door claiming to be his daughter. She says that a curse erased his memories. Lucy wants Henry to go Hyperion Heights with her and meet his true love, her mom. The little on says that Cinderella’s evil stepmother is trying to drive everyone out of Hyperion Heights so the fairytale characters all lose each other. Henry doesn’t believe Lucy. Oh, how the tables have turned. He tells Lucy that Cinderella has to save herself. Lucy’s not giving up, though. She steals Henry’s laptop and tells him to meet her at Roni’s. Roni is Regina’s new identity! This new Regina is rocking curly hair and a jean jacket!

Cinderella, who is known as Jacinda in this world, is working at a fast food chain. Tiana is Cinderella’s roommate. Cinderella is petrified that her stepmother, Victoria, will take away Lucy for good. When Cinderella sees Lucy next, the little girl reveals that she’s found her dad. Cinderella and Henry meet at Roni’s for the first time, and he can’t keep his eyes off of her.

When Henry walks outside, he finds that his car has been stolen. He goes to the police station to report it and there’s Hook! Henry goes out looking for the car on foot and crosses paths with Lucy again. She can’t understand why he doesn’t believe in magic. He always believes! Lucy still has Henry’s book. When Drizella and Hook come to take Lucy to Victoria, Hook gets his hands on the book. Is he starting to remember his life?

Elsewhere in Seattle, Alice is working with Weaver, a.k.a. Rumple. When Hook becomes a detective, he finds out his new partner is none other than the Crocodile. This should be fun. Later, Hook starts flipping through Henry’s book and comes across an illustration of Emma. Victoria planned to buy Roni’s bar, but our girl Regina refuses to. She’s not going to give in when times are tough. She has hope and that’s all that matters.

“If we can admit to ourselves what we want is out there somewhere, then maybe we can fight for it,” Roni says. “Things can seem hopeless and, suddenly, someone gives the rest of us inspiration.” After meeting Cinderella again, Henry starts writing again. “Because the first step to a new beginning is imagining one is even possible.”

