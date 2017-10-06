Miley Cyrus Performs Moving Tom Petty Tribute Alongside Dad Billy Ray On ‘Tonight Show’ Night 4

What a week Miley Cyrus has had in her ‘Tonight Show’ residency! For her fourth show on Oct. 5, she moved the audience by performing a breathtaking tribute to the late Tom Petty alongside her dad Billy Ray.

“Miley Cyrus Week” on The Tonight Show has given us SO many incredible moments already, and the singer wasn’t about to stop with the surprises on Oct. 5. The 24-year-old phenom kicked off the show with the hipster one-upmanship skit “No Big Deal” alongside host Jimmy Fallon. But the highlight of the night was her musical performance, where Miley was joined by dad Billy Ray Cyrus, 56, on guitar. She performed a moving tribute to the late Tom Petty who passed away suddenly at age 66 on Oct. 2. The singer looked stunning in a peach prom-like gown and sang a tender version of his 1994 haunting ballad “Wildflowers.” It was just so gorgeous and touching, and reminded us what a brilliant songwriter Tom was. Before that, Miley had a blast playing a hilarious game of Charades against the show’s other guest, Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, 32.

The Voice judge has been the musical guest every night this week, and thrilled fans with her first televised performance of “The Climb” in six long years on Oct. 2. It was bittersweet, as she dedicated it to the victims of the Las Vegas shooting the night prior that killed 59 and injured 489 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. The next night she got fresh, singing “Week With Out You” from her new album Younger Now. In addition, she played a “Family Feud” style game with her mom her sisters Noah, 17, and Brandi, 30, mom Tish, 50, and Jimmy versus the cast of the CW’s Riverdale. See more pics from Miley’s fun “Younger Now” music video.

It was her Oct. 4 show that really brought the emotion for both Miley and the audience as she came face to face with her political idol Hillary Clinton, 69. She took part in Jimmy’s “Thank you notes” segment where she almost immediately began sobbing and said, “Thank you Hillary…(sniff)…Clinton for being a constant beacon of strength, hope and determination for me an millions of other young women. You’ve been a role model and an inspiration and a voice of reason in uncertain times. I could go on and on but I’d like to get right to the point. Can I give you a hug?” The former Democratic presidential nominee was so touched and Miley ran around the desk to give her a huge embrace. She later composed herself and performed a rocking cover of “These Boots Are Made For Walking.” Oh man, we never want Miley week to end! She’s brought us so many memorable moments.

