Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jennifer Lopez & More Record Epic Song To Raise Money For PR Hurricane Victims

Lin-Manuel Miranda, JLo and more stars are stepping up and help Puerto Rico recover from the devastation wreaked by Hurricane Maria. Watch the video for the upbeat and emotional song ‘Almost Like Praying’ here!

Lin-Manuel Miranda, 37, has collaborated with Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello, Gina Rodriguez, Gloria Estefan, Luis Fonsi, Marc Anthony, Rita Moreno, and more for “Almost Like Praying,” a hurricane relief single to support those affected by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. Watch the stunning visual, which features a montage of the artists recording their features, plus stunning shots of New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Puerto Rico, above!

“I, like pretty much anyone with family on the island, I shared with every Puerto Rican those terrible days of silence after the storm hit, when there was just no communication from the island,” Lin told USA TODAY of the song, which is “dance-y,” but comes “from an emotional place.” The Hamilton creator added: “I heard from my family four days after, five days after — some people are still waiting.” See pics of the way Hurricane Maria has affected Puerto Rico here.

Lin also shared that the almost two dozen artists came together in just one week to record the track. “That’s why Puerto Ricans are — I can’t say this in a family (news)paper, but fricken incredible,” he gushed, explaining that he called friends he knew, and used Twitter to reach out to artists like Camila. “And then the word spread.” Proceeds from the song will go to the Hispanic Federation UNIDOS Disaster Relief Fund, and YouTube will make a contribution to the organization as well.

If you want the lyrics to #AlmostLikePraying in my handwriting, 100% of proceeds from here also go to relief efforts. Thanks. https://t.co/Nowc3lKTjC — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 6, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of “Almost Like Praying?” Tell us if you love it!