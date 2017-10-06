Kylie Jenner: Why She ‘Trusts’ Travis Scott Even Though He’s Always Surrounded By Gorgeous Women

Travis Scott leads the life of a typical rapper, but Kylie Jenner isn’t concerned that he’ll be unfaithful. Hollywood has the EXCLUSIVE scoop about why she trusts Travis in their ‘grown up’ relationship.

With a baby on the way, Kylie Jenner, 20, likely has A LOT on her mind these days. Luckily, one thing she isn’t worrying about is whether or not her boyfriend, Travis Scott, 25, is flirting with other women behind her back. “Kylie and Travis aren’t joined at the hip. They often travel and go out without each other, which is one of the things she really loves about their relationship. She says it’s very ‘grown up.’ Travis has loads of female friends, but Kylie trusts him. They both believe in honesty in a relationship. Kylie has been super busy this year and is focused on her career. Travis loves that she’s so successful and has such a drive. He thinks it’s incredibly sexy.”

Kylie and Travis have actually only been together for about six months, but they’ve had to get serious pretty fast thanks to the news that they’re expecting their first child together. Kylie reportedly got pregnant just one month into the relationship. Interestingly, the couple has yet to confirm the news themselves, but Kylie has noticeably not been posting any new social media photos showing off her stomach. When she has been photographed in recent weeks, she’s been wearing super baggy clothes, too.

The craziest thing about this surprise pregnancy, though, is that Kylie’s big sister, Khloe Kardashian, 33, is reportedly also pregnant for the first time. Plus, Kim Kardashian, 36, recently confirmed that she’s expecting another child, her third, via surrogate. It’s going to be a big year for the Kardashian/Jenner family!

