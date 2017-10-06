Kourtney Kardashian Slams Scott Disick’s Flings: Stop Being ‘Photographed With A Different Hooker Every Day’

Did Kourtney Kardashian just call Bella Thorne and Sofia Richie ‘hookers’?! She’s furious that Scott Disick has a different sexy new girl every day, and shades them all!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, has a heart-to-heart with her mom Kris Jenner, 61, about Scott Disick, 34, and she admits that she’s totally over his behavior! “I have to handle it when he’s out photographed with a different hooker every day,” Kourtney declares, obviously referring to his latest string of “girlfriends” including Bella Thorne and Sofia Richie, who are both 19. “He needs to get a f*cking life,” she adds. Watch Kourt totally lose it in this explosive preview for the Oct. 8 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians above!

Kris also tells Kourtney that Scott was jealous of her fun birthday vacation in Mexico, and she doesn’t take it well. “That’s really not fair,” Kourtney replies, adding: “It’s just like I can’t even live my life. I can’t even go anywhere. He needs [to] leave me alone. All he does is try to make everybody else feel bad for him and try to make me look like the bad guy in this situation when clearly I’m not from 10 years of this going on.” See more pics of Scott Disick and Sofia Richie here.

“Wouldn’t you be sad if he truly left you alone?” Kris asks her daughter. “You always want what you can’t have. And when somebody’s right there giving you their heart on a platter.” Oh, bad move, Kris. “He sits there and grovels and feels bad for himself,” Kourt fires back. “So if that was his truth, why can’t he get it together?!” We’ve been asking ourselves the same question for years!

The new Keeping Up With the Kardashians ep airs Sunday at 9/8c on E!

HollywoodLifers, do you think it was harsh of Kourtney to call Scott’s girls “hookers?” Or is she simply telling the truth?