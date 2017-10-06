Kit Harington Reveals How His Proposal To Rose Leslie Went Totally Wrong & Not At All As He Planned

Now that Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s engagement is confirmed, he’s spilling all about how he popped the question. While it was still romantic, his proposal was FAR from what he planned…

“I did have some plans to do it,” Kit Harington said of his proposal to Rose Leslie, according to Daily Mail. “I was going to string up some lights in some trees and do all the romantic stuff. But we were in the country and we were under this beautiful night sky and had a log fire burning and red wine and I blew my load early. I was meant to do it the day after with the lights. What I meant to say was…I popped my question a bit early.” The Game of Thrones star reportedly spilled the deets while taping The Jonathan Ross Show, and his full interview will air on Oct. 7.

After years of dating, Kit and Rose got engaged in September, and confirmed the news in the most traditional way — with an announcement in the newspaper! “The engagement is announced between Kit, younger son of David and Deborah Harington of Worcestershire, and Rose, middle daughter of Sebastian and Candy Leslie of Aberdeenshire.” Kit and Rose met on the set of Game of Thrones, where their characters starred as love interests. Eventually, Rose’s character was killed off, but the real-life romance continued, and now a wedding is on the horizon! But will it be GoT themed? “No,” Kit reportedly said in the interview. “There is absolutely no chance of me convincing her of that.”

Kit and Rose have been incredibly private about their relationship ever since they got together, so it’s not likely we’ll hear too many specific wedding or proposal details — but we’ll take what we can get!

