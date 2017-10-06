Kim Zolciak Fires Back After NeNe Leakes Calls her Daughter A Racist: ‘I Almost Feel Sad For You’

Kim Zolciak is coming to her daughter, Brielle Biermann’s, defense against NeNe Leakes. Check out her epic response to NeNe slamming Brielle as a ‘racist’ and Kylie Jenner wannabe right here!

Brielle Biermann had no idea what she was in for when she accidentally took a Snapchat video of a cockroach running across the floor of NeNe Leakes‘ bathroom during a party last month! When NeNe found out about the video on Oct. 5, she went OFF on Brielle and the 20-year-old’s mom, Kim Zolciak, in a wild Instagram rant, calling them ‘racists,’ which Kim is NOT okay with. So, of course, she took to social media to give her own response. “It’s so sad and offensive that someone can stoop so low as to call someone a racist just because they are mad,” Kim wrote. “Everyone in my life knows that I am far from racist and unfortunately NeNe Leakes has tried for the last 10 years to paint that picture because that’s her last resort.”

She added that NeNe was “crying wolf,” and urged her co-star to “spend some time uplifting people instead of tearing them down.” She called NeNe’s comments “slanderous,” and captioned the post, “At this point I almost feel sad for you @neneleakes. I had hoped for many yrs you would have seen the bigger picture but it’s evident you haven’t, I will continue to pray for you.” NeNe alleged that Kim purposefully leaked the cockroach video to make her look bad, so the Don’t Be Tardy star made sure to clear that up, too. She shared a text message conversation between herself and Brielle from back on Sept. 8, in which she told her daughter, “DO NOT SEND the cockroach video from nenes.” She also claimed that it was NeNe herself who put the video out there.

“Brielle posted the first video on snap unaware of the large bug in front of her when she was kneeling down…until her DM’s blew up!” Kim explained. “She removed the video immediately!!….Brielle went to the bathroom and saw several bug and had sent ME the video on snap and NO ONE ELSE!!!! Nene released this video herself! No one has EVER seen this video but RHOA!”

This is definitely a case of she said/she said, with NeNe even responding to Kim AGAIN and standing by her argument. “All this season I have done nothing btu try an be kind to her even when she said disrespectful things to me and broke glasses in my home,” NeNe ranted. “I STILL continue to be kind to her but this calculated video that was shot in my home during a time when we had no problems shows how low she will really go!” Hmm…does anyone else find it fishy that this feud is erupting just weeks before the premiere of Real Housewives of Atlanta and the NIGHT before the premiere of Don’t Be Tardy….

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim and NeNe will end their feud!?