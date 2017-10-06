Kim Zolciak Teases ‘Emotional’ Vow Renewal With Kroy & Their Kids In ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ Season 6

‘Don’t Be Tardy’ season 6 premieres Oct. 6, and Kim Zolciak told HL EXCLUSIVELY why renewing her vows to husband Kroy with all 6 kids by their side was such a special moment to show on the series!

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 39, and Kroy Biermann, 32, renewed their vows on the beach in Turks and Caicos in May 2017 with all 6 kids there to witness this amazing moment, which will be featured in Don’t Be Tardy season 6. “It was so emotional,” Kim told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The situation with Kash had happened just a couple of weeks before that, so it was definitely an emotional day. We honestly do not even have a family photo of all 6 kids with Kroy and I, so we finally got a family photo. Turks and Caicos is our favorite place in the whole wide world. It was magical.”

Kim and Kroy’s 4-year-old son, Kash, was bitten by a dog at the end of April 2017 and had to be hospitalized. The scary incident will also be a part of the new season. “Somebody better take care of my son!” Kim yells in the final moments of the season 6 trailer. What happened to Kash definitely tested Kim and Kroy. No parent wants to see their child get hurt.

Kim and Kroy make sure their marriage is a top priority. Kim is in love with her husband more than ever. “I feel like I love him more today,” she revealed to us. “I think we balance each other out. I’m also the parent that’s always encouraging our children to be who they are. Kroy’s very strict. I’m the complete opposite, where it’s like I want them to find what they love on their own and express their emotions and how they feel, so we’re two totally different people but yet very similar. I think that really helps. Sometimes we try to have date night, but it often gets pushed because something comes up. We definitely try to do that. The kids are in bed at 8 o’clock every night, so that’s another big thing. We at least have a couple of hours to talk about our day and figure things out together and then go to bed. Our kids don’t come before our marriage. I think that’s super important. I think a lot of people make that mistake of always the kids, the kids, the kids and then if your marriage isn’t right your kids aren’t going to be alright. My marriage is definitely first.”

In the midst of raising 6 kids and filming a reality show, Kim is also running her successful skincare company, Kashmere Kollections. She credits her husband and her business partner, Tim, for helping her handle it all. The Kardashians swear by her products, especially the toning oil. So what does Kim have in the works?

"We have so many new products coming out. I have a whipped SPF that's patented and out of this world. I have some many products coming out, and that's kind of what I'm going to focus on — more face products. Our mask is close to being our number one [seller]. I think our toning oil will always be our number one, but the mask has helped Brielle [Biermann], Ariana [Biermann], and a lot of their friends with acne. I really want to focus on that because I feel like there are a lot of products that are super drying. So what I'm trying to do is like an acne kit that's almost idiot-proof. I feel like with teenagers they need a little card with steps 1, 2, and, 3 telling them to do this, this, and this in the morning and at night. They just want something quick and easy, so I'm really trying to do that. Also, [I'm working on] anti-aging [products]. I'll be 40 this year, which is crazy to me."

Don’t Be Tardy returns on Friday, October 6 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

