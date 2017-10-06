Kim Cattrall Flips Out On Fan Who Accuses Her Of Ageism After ‘SATC 3’ Drama: ‘Move On’

Fans are upset Kim Cattrall’s won’t film ‘Sex and the City 3,’ and while she’s ignoring the hate for the most part, she did have to fire back at one hater who accused her of being ageist.

Kim Cattrall, 61, made it clear she doesn’t want to be part of Sex and the City 3 because, now that she’s in her 60s, she wants to make decisions for herself, and not necessarily what’s best for her career. While a lot of people respect her explanation, there are plenty who just can’t let it go, including one Twitter user who asked her, “So i’ve seen you doing interviews on ageism yet I see you on insta saying you too old to play Samantha? I’m so confused!” Of course, the actress had an epic response. “Josh, I’ve played ‘SAM’ for 20 years. Am moving on & so should you. Try #SensitiveSkin my show on @Netflix.” SLAY!

The drama started when Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed on Sept. 28 that a third SATC movie wouldn’t be happening. “It’s over, we’re doing doing it. I’m disappointed,” she admitted. “We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. That same day, shocking reports surfaced that the reason the movie was axed was because of Kim’s alleged “diva demands.” The 61-year-old slammed those rumors as “ridiculous,” and insisted that she’s been adamant for quite some time now that she doesn’t want to make a third film.

“The only ‘DEMAND’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a 3rd film,” she tweeted when the story came out. “And that was back in 2016.” Interestingly, Kim tweeted at Wendy Williams in Nov. 2016 that she had her “fingers crossed” that a new movie would be coming. Obviously, it’s disappointing for the fans that there won’t be a SATC 3, but we have to respect Kim’s decision on this one. Plus, there’s always the hope that she’ll change her mind!

Josh, I've played 'SAM' for 20 years. Am moving on & so should you. Try #SensitiveSkin my show on @Netflix https://t.co/mJYOybZMi8 — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) October 6, 2017

Matt. I'm 61 & it's my friggin life!

When ur 61 hopefully you'll be allowed 2 call the shots too. Got it? Good. — Kim Cattrall (@KimCattrall) October 5, 2017

