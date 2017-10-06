Kerry Washington, Cindy Crawford, Miley Cyrus & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

Just in time for the return of ‘Scandal’ and it’s final season, Kerry Washington looked AMAZING while doing press for the show in NYC. See everyone who was best dressed this week!

We still have a full season to go, but we already miss Olivia Pope! While promoting her show Scandal, Kerry Washington SLAYED in NYC. First, she wore a metallic, floral Dolce & Gabbana dress while on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on October 4. She wore trendy velvet shoes by Paul Andrew and carried a Louboutin bag. She looked young and fresh with minimal makeup. Her glowing look was thanks to Elizabeth Arden Global Makeup Artist Rebecca Restrepo. Her hair was done by Takisha, who broke down the look: “How To Get The Look: I smoothed Kerry’s hair out with my flat iron. Then parted her hair across the center from ear to ear. I gathered her hair into a ponytail on the top, and brushed down her edges with my wooden tooth brush. Finally, I used a medium size curling iron to add some soft texture all throughout her hair.”

On October 5, Kerry continued her reign looking sexy and chic in a plaid Faith Connexion dress and RED HOT thigh-high boots by Stuart Weitzman. Kerry wasn’t the only one who looked gorgeous this week. Cindy Crawford looked effortlessly cool in black and white at the CHANEL show during Paris Fashion Week, watching daughter Kaia Gerber walk the runway. Demi Lovato wore a tight white dress that showed off her curves while in New York, paired with Casadei sandals. Amal Clooney looked sexy in a vintage Versace, just months after giving birth to twins! Miley Cyrus was on Jimmy Fallon wearing gorgeous outfits all week, but we especially loved her pink ball gown she wore on Thursday night.

Selena Gomez showed us how to capture fall style with faded jeans and a flowy, low-cut blouse. Carey Mulligan looked regal in a gorgeous green Gucci gown at the Mudbound premiere in London.

HollywoodLifers, who was your best dressed star of the week?