Kailyn Lowry & Dionisio Cephas ‘Flirting Up A Storm’: They Have ‘Insane Chemistry’

So long, Chris Lopez! Just two months after giving birth, Kailyn Lowry has reportedly ditched Baby Daddy No. 3 for a hot new man, and we hear they have ‘insane chemistry’!

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry just welcomed a son with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez in August, but according to a new report, she has a new man in her life — Dionisio Cephas. Radar Online claims Kailyn and Dionisio recently hinted at being in a long-distance relationship. They point out that Kailyn Snapchatted a picture of Dioniso and then tweeted, “What are the chances I’ll actually see @ttcu1 today?” And he responded, “Stop acting like I don’t live next door.” She then tweeted, “Long distance relationship with the guy next door,” but when Radar talked to Dionisio, he said they aren’t dating… “yet.” He further explained, “Time will tell.” And this matches up with what a source is telling HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kailyn and Dionisio aren’t dating right now, but they have really insane chemistry. They’ve known each other for a while and they had an instant attraction, but until recently, they both had partners so they remained friends. But now the friendship is definitely heating up and they’re flirting up a storm. Kailyn doesn’t want to jump straight into another serious relationship just yet–she’s still adjusting to the new baby and working out her plans for the future, but Dionisio is totally cool with giving her some space. In the past, Kailyn has always jumped straight in deep with guys, so she’s really enjoying taking it slow and getting to know him more,” a Teen Mom 2 insider tells us.

As you know, Dionisio was the shirtless man Kailyn was caught in bed with in May during a trip to Los Angeles. The photo caused a lot of controversy because she was seven months pregnant with Chris’ child at the time. They also stepped out together, while in LA. Kailyn welcomed baby boy Lux into the world in August. She is also mom to Isaac, 7, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and Lincoln, 3, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about the idea of Kailyn Lowry dating Dionisio Cephas? Tell us below!