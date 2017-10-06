Beyonce & JAY-Z Had No Idea Raising Twins Would Be So Tough: Is It Hurting Their Relationship?

Are Beyonce & JAY-Z in over their heads? We learned exclusively the 2 didn’t expect taking care of twins would be so challenging & since their arrival, they’ve ‘hardly slept!’ Find out if it’s affecting their marriage.

While Beyonce, 36, and JAY-Z, 47, have been parents for over five years now, as their five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy was born back in 2012, nothing could have prepared the couple for welcoming twins! In fact, the two apparently have their hands totally full with newborns Rumi and Sir Carter, who were born on June 13. But although it’s tough, Jay and Bey are also making time for each other — and so far, so good! Click here to see Beyonce’s hottest pics since giving birth.

“After raising Blue Ivy for five years, Beyonce really thought she had the whole parenting thing in the bag — but oh boy was she in for a shock!” a source close to Beyonce told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Everything she thought she knew is out the window when it comes to twins. Beyonce knew it wouldn’t be easy, and that two newborns means twice the work, but she really didn’t imagine it would be THIS hard.” Although the two artists do have plenty of help with their kids, they reportedly still want to make sure they’re as hands-on as possible. And just because Rumi and Sir are infants, doesn’t mean they aren’t a handful! After all, the two little ones apparently have big personalities ALREADY.

“Even though they’re only four months old, they already have really different personalities — Sir is super sweet, happy, and calm, while Rumi is a tiny bunch of energy and mischief,” our insider explained. “Both Beyonce and Jay have hardly slept since the twins were born, but they finally seem to be getting the babies into a routine, and they feel like things are definitely getting a little easier.” But although it’s a bit crazy at the Carter house right now, Jay and Bey have made sure to spend special time together, even going out for one-on-one date nights.

“Despite having newborn twins though, as well as a five-year-old, Beyonce and Jay are still managing to make time for each other, and their marriage is stronger than ever,” the source added. “Although they’re completely exhausted, and it seems like life is now consumed by feedings and dirty diapers, they wouldn’t change a thing.” Aw!

