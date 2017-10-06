Gwen Stefani’s Romantic Christmas Album Featuring Sugary Sweet Blake Shelton Duet Is Here

The holidays are still about three months away, but Gwen Stefani’s Christmas album dropped today, Oct. 6, and we’re not complaining. Stream ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’ here!

Gwen Stefani, 47, is getting us all in the holiday spirit already, and we’re here for it. Stream her new album You Make It Feel Like Christmas, which features that sugarplum-sweet title track duet with Blake Shelton, 41, below! All we have to say is: Mariah Carey had better watch out, because Gwen is about to take the Christmas music crown with this latest project.

You Make It Feel Like Christmas features 6 covers of holiday favorites, as well as 6 original songs. Gwen dropped her cover of “Santa Baby” ahead of the album’s release, too, and now that the full thing is here, you know we’ll have it on replay all season long! “Jingle Bells,” “Let It Snow,” “My Gift Is You,” “Silent Night,” “When I Was a Little Girl,” “Last Christmas,” “Under the Christmas Lights,” “White Christmas,” “Never Kissed Anyone with Blue Eyes” and “Christmas Eve” are the other songs on the album, and we know you’ll be obsessed after just one listen.

The album is also getting us excited for how our favorite music power couple is going to spend their holidays together. Can’t you just imagine Blake and Gwen cozied up by the roaring fire with mugs of hot chocolate? It’s almost too cute to think about. See more pics from Gwen and Blake’s romantic summer together.

Listen:

