Are Fetty Wap and Alexis Skyy getting back together?! New pictures show the former couple out shopping for baby clothes amidst reports they’re expecting!

Fetty Wap, 26, might just be falling back into the arms of his ex and rumored baby mama, Alexis Skyy, 23. The apparently friendly exes were out shopping together at the South Dekalb Mall in Georgia on Thursday, October 5th! One very lucky fan spotted Fetty and Alexis and asked for pictures, to which they both happily obliged — albeit separately. However, you can see in the pictures that both Fetty and Alexis are in great spirits! Fetty is smiling big as he wraps his arm around the excited fan, while Alexis squeezed in for a makeup-free selfie. They must have really been enjoying their shopping trip together!

Rumors started swirling that Alexis might be pregnant with Fetty’s baby back in September 2017. Masika Kalysha, who is definitely NOT one of Alexis’ friends, wrote that she might be planning to make a “big announcement” during the Love & Hip Hop reunion. Alexis responded to Masika’s claims by telling her to “stop f–king worrying” about her in a video on Snapchat. Days later Alexis promised to be the “best mommy ever”, but there was no actual confirmation on whether or not she was pregnant — or if the baby was Fetty’s. Awkward. Maybe now that Fetty and Alexis are spending time together we’ll finally find out the truth? Fingers crossed!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Fetty and Alexis out shopping for baby clothes together? Comment below, let us know!