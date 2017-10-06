Open mouth. Insert foot. Donald Trump just mockingly pronounced Puerto Rico like a native Spanish speaker and social media is not happy! Here’s what people are saying.

It seems that if it’s a day ending in “Y,” President Donald Trump, 71, is finding a way to offend someone. His latest fumble happened during a news conference in the East Room on Oct. 6 when the Commander-in-Chief was presiding over an event celebrating Hispanic Heritage month. During his remarks, he discussed Puerto Rico and the suffering that Hurricane Maria has brought on the small island community. Then he decided to go off script and naturally, do something truly regrettable. Head here for more photos of The Donald.

Maybe it’s because he’s heard “Puerto Rico” often lately. Maybe it’s because it’s Hispanic Heritage month. Regardless of the reason, the POTUS decided to take a crack at saying “Puerto Rico” like a native Spanish speaking person. As you can probably imagine, it didn’t go well. In no time Twitter erupted with reactions from the Latin community and beyond. “Marco Rubio, 46, would love to know your thoughts about Trump mocking pronunciation of Puerto Rico,” one individual tweeted at the Florida senator. “For Halloween I’m going to dress up as Trump’s breathy, creepy pronunciation of Puerto Rico,” another wrote. Yikes.

This comes on the heels of Trump tossing paper towels at citizens of the storm-ravaged island and telling them that they put the U.S. government’s budget “a little out of whack.” Oh, and let’s not forget the story that surfaced of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson‘s, 65, reported attempt to leave the administration after calling Trump a “moron” this past summer. So, really it’s just an average week in 2017.

Trump uses a Spanish accent to say "Puerto Rico" twice during a Hispanic Heritage Month event pic.twitter.com/v5qFTiqSjM — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) October 6, 2017

I urge every Hispanic in the Trump Administration to resign in solidarity against the utter disregard of Puerto Rico. Now. — Steve Ruzzoti (@zotizone) October 6, 2017

To be fair, the correct pronunciation of Trump is, Motherfucking Mobbed Up Russian Dupe, so his joke pronouncing Puerto Rico is moronic. — Radio Justice 📻🎙 (@justiceputnam) October 6, 2017

@marcorubio would love to know your thoughts about Trump mocking pronunciation of Puerto Rico. https://t.co/LrUw3tOA8D — BCarleton (@BgCarleton) October 6, 2017

Honestly you already fu*cked up this country Trump enough, try not butchering the pronunciation of Puerto Rico just for laughs too🙄🙄🙄 — Crystal with a Sì (@LilfootLanolin) October 6, 2017

For Halloween I'm going to dress up as Trump's breathy, creepy pronunciation of Puerto Rico. https://t.co/p6grRKKtVl — Daniel Gerling (@danielgerling) October 6, 2017

