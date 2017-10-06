Donald Trump May Have Just Cut Off Your Access To Free Birth Control: What You Need To Know

Your birth control may no longer be free! Donald Trump issued a ruling on Oct. 6 that lets employers & insurers refuse to provide BC, and tens of thousands of women could be affected! Here’s what you must know.

Yes, a debate about birth control coverage is still going on in 2017. While 55 million women benefited from the Obama-era rule, which made companies provide free birth control to their employees, President Donald Trump, 71, rolled out a ruling on Oct. 6 that allows employers to opt out of that rule. Trump’s new policy allows employers and insurers to decline to provide birth control if doing so violates their “religious beliefs” or “moral convictions,” according to BBC News.

This new policy isn’t just a blow to Obamacare, it’s also a major blow to women across the country, as Obama’s mandate saved women an estimated $1.4 billion on birth control pills alone in 2013, according to the National Women’s Law Center.. Below are the five most important things you need to know about Trump’s controversial ruling.

1. The new regulations take effect immediately. President Trump rolled back birth control coverage in health insurance plans on Oct. 6, and, according to NBC, the new rule will take effect ASAP — which is kind of scary!

2. This new policy has been a long-time-coming. Preventive services are supposed to be free of charge to employees and their dependents under former President Obama’s Affordable Care Act, but as a candidate, Trump had pledged to eliminate that requirement. On top of that, the contraceptive coverage mandate had been hotly debated since Obamacare passed in 2009. Now that Trump has made good on his promise to roll it back, religious groups and conservatives alike are celebrating their long-awaited victory.

Planned Parenthood on birth control coverage change: "An unacceptable attack on basic health care that the vast majority of women rely on." pic.twitter.com/QCwOWfKQeo — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 6, 2017

3. Advocates of the Obama-era ruling have already announced plans to try and block this new rule in court. Doctors’ groups that were essential in derailing Republican plans to repeal the health law outright, expressed great dismay over the Trump administration’s move on birth control. The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists even said the new policy could reverse the recent progress in lowering the nation’s rate of unintended pregnancies. “Instead of fulfilling its mission ‘to enhance and protect the health and well-being of all Americans,’ HHS leaders under the current administration are focused on turning back the clock on women’s health,” said the organization’s president, Dr. Haywood Brown said in a statement. Women’s groups said they would try to stop the administration from carrying out the changes. “The rules give employers a license to discriminate against women,” said Fatima Goss Graves, president of the National Women’s Law Center. “We will take immediate legal steps to block these unfair and discriminatory rules.”

4. At least 120,000 women will be affected by this change in policy. Already, this new ruling is predicted to apply to the roughly 200 companies that have participated in about 50 lawsuits over birth control coverage, according to the US Department of Health & Human Services. The agency also claimed that “99.9% of women” who currently receive birth control through the contraceptive mandate would NOT be affected. However, it’s currently unclear how the administration arrived at this data point. In return, policy experts argue that this could open the door to hundreds of employers dropping coverage. For example, there are hundreds of Catholic hospitals, nursing homes, and nonprofits that may want to stop providing contraceptives, said Tim Jost, emeritus professor at the Washington and Lee University School of Law. After all, even organizations and small businesses that have objections “on the basis of moral conviction which is not based in any particular religious belief,” will be allowed to opt out of providing contraceptives.

5. The Obama-era rule already included a religious exemption clause. Under the Obamacare mandate, houses of worship, religiously affiliated nonprofit groups, and closely-held private companies were able to opt out of providing free birth control. But that was it. Under the Trump administration’s revision, which advocates say defends religious freedom, privately owned for-profit companies, as well as publicly-traded for-profit companies will also be able to seek an exemption. On top of that, officials said the administration is tightening oversight of how plans sold under the health law cover abortion as well.

