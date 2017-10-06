LA Dodgers Vs Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream — Watch MLB’s NLDS Game 1 Online

Batter up. The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chavez Ravine in LA for baseball’s game 1 of the National League Division series on Oct. 6th at 10:30pm EST. Watch every curve ball online here!

It’s go time for the 104 win Los Angeles Dodgers who will be tackling NL west rivals Arizona Diamondbacks in the opening round of MLB’s 2017 National League Playoffs. With the best regular season record of any team in the major’s the Dodgers will enjoy home field advantage in this series. The Dbacks scratched their way into this game after beating the Colorado Rockies, 11-8, in a wild card game that lived up to it’s name. WATCH Arizona Diamondbacks Vs Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream Online Here via TBS.com

Going to work on the mound in this big series opener for the Dodgers will be their left-handed, curveball throwing ace, Clayton Kershaw. Tasked with slowing down LA’s explosive offense, on the bump for Arizona will be Taijuan Walker, a rightie with an ERA at 3.49. Clayton has the superior numbers in this matchup recording 202 strikeouts and an ERA at 2.31 in 2017. If Clayton can have a solid run in the playoffs, touch 20 wins on the season, and get his team to the World Series, he will be a top contender for his fourth Cy Young Award.

The Dodgers have been the team to beat all season long. Los Angeles has a strong bullpen and young sluggers like Cody Bellinger, Corey Seager and Yasiel Puig who can jack the ball deep. If Arizona has a chance in this opener they will need Clayton to have an off day and for the Dodger bats to go cold, two things that simply don’t happen too often. Waiting for the winner of this series will be either the Washington Nationals or the 2016 World Series Champion Chicago Cubs. Good luck to all teams!

Win streaks galore. MVP performances. Kershaw. Greinke. This is how the @Dodgers and @Dbacks got to the #postseason. A post shared by MLB ⚾ (@mlb) on Oct 6, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

