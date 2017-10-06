Comedian Ralphie May Dead: ‘Last Comic Standing’ Contestant Dies At 45

This is so incredibly sad. Comedian Ralphie May, who finished in second place on ‘Last Comic Standing’ in 2003, has died of cardiac arrest, his rep confirms to HollywoodLife.com. He was 45.

We hate to be sharing this heartbreaking news, but comedian Ralphie May has died, his rep confirmed to HollywoodLife.com. The Last Comic Standing contestant had been battling pneumonia for 6 weeks and died of cardiac arrest — he was only 45 years old at the time of his death. If you ask us, he was just way too young to die. Ralphie, who finished in second place on Last Comic Standing in 2003, had an amazing stand-up comedy career. He even had several TV comedy specials and he has been touring non-stop around the country for the last 14 years, according to TMZ, who was first to report the news. Click here to see more pics of sad celebrity deaths in 2017.

Ralphie is survived by his two children and an ex-wife. TMZ claims Ralphie and Lahna Turner, also a comedian, filed for divorce in 2015. “Ralphie was devastated by the split, which got extremely nasty, especially when it came to the custody battle over their 2 kids,” a source told the site. Ironically, Ralphie looked like he was making plans to visit Australia just before his death. 12 hours prior to news of his death broke, Ralphie replied to a fan on Twitter, who said, “ @ Ralphie_May hey man coming to Australia anytime soon ? Me and the young boy love ya brother. 1 of the greats when all said and done !!!” Ralphie retweeted the tweet and said, “I love it Benny,” so he must have been interested in making the journey Down Under! He probably had no idea he was going to die just a few hours later.

A rep for Ralphie confirmed his death to HollywoodLife.com and released the following statement: “Ralphie May passed away this morning (10/6/17). Ralphie had been battling pneumonia and had cancelled a handful of dates over the last month in an effort to recover. Earlier this morning at a private residence in Las Vegas his body was discovered, cause of death is cardiac arrest. Two days ago he won the Casino Comedian of the Year at the Global Gaming Expo and had performances throughout the remainder of 2017 as part of his residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas. May is survived by his wife Lahna Turner and children April June May and August James May.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ralphie May’s friends and family during this difficult time.