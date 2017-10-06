Columbus Day 2017: When Is It & When Is The Parade?

Yes, it’s controversial, but Columbus Day is still celebrated all over. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2017 holiday, including the exact date and details of the big parade in New York City!

Columbus Day 2017 is Monday, Oct. 9, and while it’s a federal holiday and celebrated in many parts of the country, it’s not an official day off in several states. So if your workplace makes you come in, you can’t necessarily complain — sorry!

One of the biggest happenings to know about on Columbus Day is the parade in New York City, NY. It’s usually live streamed, so be sure to check back at HollywoodLife.com if you want to tune in! If you find yourself in the city on the 9th, you can grab a spot on Fifth Avenue to see the floats and musical performances. So cool! “The parade honors Italian-Americans’ contributions to New York City and draws around million spectators and 35,000 marchers,” according to the official NYC guide, and it travels from 44th-72nd street. You won’t want to miss the epic marching bands and stage acts taking place in the upper 60s!

Of course, Columbus Day is also one of the most controversial holidays. Christopher Columbus landed in America in 1492, but he was super violent towards the indigenous people he found during his travels. He also brought new diseases, enslaved people, and flat-out killed them. Nice, right? There’s been a move to change the name of the holiday, and many cities (like New York) focus on celebrating Italian-Americans in general as opposed to Columbus himself, but it looks like it’ll be quite a while before the day is totally abolished, if it ever is.

