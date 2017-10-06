15 Times Celebs Dressed As Other Celebs For Halloween: Jessica Alba As Slash & More

Still figuring out what you’re going to be for Halloween? Never fear! These celebs disguised as other celebs for All Hallow’s Eve will give you some ideas! Check them out!

When it comes to picking out your Halloween costume, it’s all about choosing something that gets people talking! And what’s more inspiring your favorite celeb’s distinctive look! Dressing up as a celebrity for the ghoulish holiday is a blast but it’s not just average party-goers — other celebs do it too! Here’s the members of the Hollywood elite who have cleverly dressed as a fellow celeb for Halloween and we’re living for it! Check out all the A-listers insane costumes right here!

What better way to comment on current events or poke fun at a recent scandal than to adopt it as your Halloween costume! Katy Perry, 32, and Orlando Bloom, 40, did just that when they took on Bill, 71, and Hillary Clinton, 69, in 2016! Devoted fans know Katy was a staunch Hillary supporter during the 2016 presidential campaign. Or how about when Paris Hilton, 36, perfectly captured Miley Cyrus‘, 24, risque getup from her unforgettable 2013 VMA performance?! And let’s not forget when Taylor Lautner, 24, took on Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte, 33, in 2016 after his lying scandal in Rio? Spot on!

Other times, a costume can take us back to another era of Hollywood glamour! Like when Miranda Kerr, 34, looked stunning as Marilyn Monroe for Halloween! Or how about when Cindy Crawford, 51, and her husband Rande Gerber, 55, dressed up as Sonny and Cher circa 1975! But our favorite has to be when Miles Teller, 30, took on Gene Simmons, 68, and his wild Kiss outfit in 2016! For one night, the young actor was a rock ‘n’ roll god! Happy Halloween!

HollywoodLifers, which costume is your favorite?! Did we miss your favorite celeb dressed as another celeb? Tell us your thoughts below!