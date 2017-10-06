Brad Walsh Wants To Help ‘Visualize Positive Change In The World’ With Unique Album ‘ANTIGLOT’

Brad Walsh’s new album ‘ANTIGLOT’ is unlike anything you’ve ever heard before! It’ll both energize and mellow you out, which might sound confusing, but trust us.

Brad Walsh might be a familiar name to you — he’s designer Christian Siriano‘s better half! After composing Christian’s runway soundtracks for over a decade, the singer, songwriter and producer has created ANTIGLOT, an album that features all vocals, and has no lyrics or instruments. He breaks it down for us below!

How do you explain ANTIGLOT to people who might not be familiar with the concept?

I wanted to convey emotions through the simplicity of musical arrangement. It’s more or less a classical composition, but the orchestra here is made up entirely of different layers of my vocals. A polyglot is somebody who speaks multiple languages, so I thought, since there’s no language on this album, I should coin an opposite term. Hence: “antiglot!”

What do you want fans to take away from it?

I really think this is an excellent piece of work to play when you want to meditate, but that doesn’t mean it’s only for quiet, calm times. There is quite a lot of energy on this album. Tracks like “See It” and “Resist” are good for visualizing positive change in the world and in the self. “March” is more of a mobilizing track that you can hype up with. I find that listening to the album can greatly improve my mood and determination.

What inspired the album?

Over the last year I found myself needing to take breaks from the news, social media, and living on a very busy part of 7th Avenue in New York City. There’s a lot to take in these days, and much of it makes me anxious. So, recording this album started as a way to sort of meditate and take time out to create and be a little more peaceful. It was very cathartic. And now I listen to these recordings when I want to find some moments of that peace again.

Who are some of your favorite people you’ve worked with and why?

I’m very lucky that I get to work with people whose music I grew up listening to and still play to this day. I’m most excited about working with Maria McKee, Juliana Hatfield, Tori Amos…these are people whose albums I will love for the rest of my life.

Have you ever gotten a “pat on the back” from any of the artists you’ve remixed?

A standout for me was Sarah McLachlan. I grew up listening to her music, and she had always been a proponent of remixes and experimental music. As a growing artist I collected her work and also got into producers who worked with and remixed her, so when she and her team sent me a note of praise and released a mix I’d done for her, it was a memorable moment.

Who would you still love to collaborate with in the music world?

PJ Harvey, Bjork, Chaka Khan, Alanis Morissette, Neneh Cherry, Grimes, Beth Ditto, Siouxsie Sioux, Cyndi Lauper and Damon Albarn.

Tell us about covering Sia’s “Cellophane.” How did that come about?

My husband and I have known her for years, and she’s one of the brightest, most lovable people on the planet. I chose to cover “Cellophane” for this album because the pre-chorus was already lyricless and was a great example of what I was trying to do: convey feeling through just the drama of the music without distraction of language. So my version has no words, just vocal gestures to her original. Sia is a remarkable lyrical songwriter but her melodies are haunting and beautiful enough to stand alone.

Since you’ve been friends for so long, is there anything fans would be surprised to know about her?

She’s a great cook!

Stream ANTIGLOT: