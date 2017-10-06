‘Blade Runner 2049’ Spoilers: Is Harrison Ford A Replicant?

‘Blade Runner 2049’ is out now, so does the sequel answer the question fans have been wondering about for 35 years? Is Harrison Ford’s Rick Deckard a replicant or a human? Spoilers ahead!

Okay, so we still don’t know whether or not Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) is a replicant. Blade Runner 2049 leaves the possibility up in the air, so the mystery continues! However, Ryan Gosling’s character K is definitely a replicant. When K discovers that Rachael, Deckard’s love interest in the first film, gave birth to a child, it shocks everyone. Rachael was a replicant, but the Tyrell Corporation actually made a replicant that could give birth. K goes on a journey to find the child. He begins to think that maybe he’s the child because of an implanted memory.

But K is not Deckard and Rachael’s child. Deckard actually has a daughter named Ana Stelline (Carla Juri). She implanted a real memory of her own childhood inside K, so that’s why K thought he might have been the child. The ending of the movie is left open-ended, so there is the possibility of another movie. Deckard and Ana are reunited, but K is probably dead after a fight with Luv, a replicant Niander Wallace (Jared Leto) sends to monitor K. But, hey, you never know!

While fans want to know the truth about Deckard, the vagueness is certainly intriguing. Everyone has their own opinions about Deckard regarding whether or not he is a replicant. Maybe that’s the whole point. Maybe we’re not supposed to know the truth. On the other hand, another Blade Runner movie could finally settle the question once and for all. Blade Runner 2049 is now in theaters everywhere.

