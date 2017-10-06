Bernice Burgos Would Take T.I. Back ‘In A Heartbeat’: They Had A ‘Passionate’ Connection

Even though T.I. and Tiny are back together, Bernice Burgos isn’t losing hope that she could end up with the rapper — and she’s even been keeping close tabs on him in the months since they ended their fling!

Things were hot and heavy between T.I. and Bernice Burgos for a while this spring, but once he started giving things another go with his wife, Tiny, it fizzled out…much to Bernice’s dismay. “Bernice would take T.I. back in a heartbeat, much as she may pretend otherwise,” a source close to the model tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It’s like she’s obsessed with him. She’s constantly checking his social accounts, as well As Tiny’s. She just can’t quit him. Bernice says that she’s never felt like this about any man. From the minute they first met, the was this insanely passionate connection and that’s something you don’t give up on.”

After T.I. and Tiny split at the end of 2016, rumors started circulating that the rapper had been unfaithful to his wife of six years, and Bernice was targeted as the other woman. Tiny eventually cleared things up and revealed that Bernice didn’t come into the picture until after Tiny filed for divorce. Although T.I. and Bernice never went public with a relationship, they were spotted together here and there throughout the spring, but by June, he was definitely back on with Tiny, who he shares three kids with. After that, the duo took a family vacation together in July, and have been working on getting their relationship on-track ever since.

“We just have a lot of love for each other,” Tiny explained in an Oct. 4 interview. “And a lot of years int it, too. It brings us back to being on a certain page that we just can’t keep running from.” T.I. is so devoted to keeping things right with Tiny, that he’s totally ghosted Bernice, a source told us EXCLUSIVELY. But it still hasn’t stopped her from holding out hope!

