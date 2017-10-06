Bella Thorne Looks Absolutely Terrifying In Full Zombie Makeup With Bloody Bite Marks — Shocking Pics

Bella is seriously getting into the Halloween spirit! She showed off some spooky costume makeup on Instagram on October 5, while shooting a music video.

WOW! Bella Thorne went ALL OUT for a music video shoot, showing off some dramatic hair and makeup looks on Instagram. She took us through the process of creating a gory, bloody look on her neck and chest. The “rotten” skin look was complete with blue veins and was absolutely terrifying! She could have been in extra on The Walking Dead! “Makeup by yours truly,” Bella wrote, as she showed off very thick glitter eye makeup and red glitter lips. She looked like a sexy alien! As the night went on, she wrote, “Let’s go music video,” while wearing a neon green trench coat, ripped white crop top, and white lace booty shorts.

This is going to be QUITE the video. The outfits are super sexy and the hair and makeup looks are ridiculously intricate! This look is making us super excited for Halloween! New York Comic Con is also happening right now, and the makeup looks on fans have been so cool and amazing! This year, the top costumes are definitely going to be Stranger Things characters, Wonder Woman, Star Wars, and Beauty and the Beast! See more of the top costumes of 2017 right here and let us know what you are going to be for Halloween!

See more pics of Bella’s cool zombie makeup in the gallery attached!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Bella Thorne’s zombie makeup for her music video?