Amal Clooney Stuns In Slinky Dress Just 4 Months After Giving Birth To Twins

Golden goddess! Amal Clooney looked absolutely gorgeous at a fashion event in Los Angeles on October 5. Get the details on her dress below!

Amal Clooney, 39, looked stunning in a slinky metallic dress at the event. The party celebrated the William Vintage & Farfetch Unveiling of the Gianni Versace Archive. Amal posed with designer Rachel Zoe and actress Isla Fisher at the star-studded event. She wore her hair in loose waves, and it looked full and shiny. Her makeup was gorgeous, centered by a deep, red lipstick. Her carried a gold clutch and wore gold caged heels. She looked magnificent, especially since she gave birth to twins not to so long ago! Her vintage Versace dress was the perfect choice for the occasion, and honored the fashion house to perfection.

Twins Alexander Clooney and Ella Clooney were born in June. Though her husband George Clooney skipped this party, the pair did attend events together in Italy for the Venice Film Festival. In early September, Amal hit the red carpet in a STUNNING lilac gown. That entire look was very different from this shimmering number — that was very romantic and feminine, while this short dress was glamorous and very Studio 54-inspired! Both outfits showed off her amazing post-baby body — you’d never know she just gave birth! It seems like she can rock ANY look effortlessly — a chic and cool mini, a flowing chiffon gown, or a tailored suit — everything she wears looks perfect!

Amal is juggling being a working mother well — George told The Associated Press in August: “Suddenly, you’re responsible for other people, which is terrifying…She’s like an Olympic athlete, she’s doing so beautifully.”



HollywoodLifers, did you love Amal Clooney’s gold Versace dress?