Alexa Bliss Is Ready For Hollywood: Who Does The WWE Superstar Want For A Leading Man?

As the Raw Women’s Champion, Alexa Bliss has taken over the WWE. She’s now ready for her close-up. Alexa reveals her ideal co-star EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com and what she thinks about Nikki Bella on ‘DWTS.’

The Rock, 45 and John Cena, 40, have left the ring to make their marks in Tinsel Town. Is “The Goddess” Alexa Bliss, 26, the next WWE Superstar to take over Hollywood? Well, if “Little Miss Bliss” has her way (which she usually gets – just ask Sasha Banks, 25, Bayley 28, and all the other women she’s beaten) she’ll be on the silver screen sooner than later. “Absolutey!” she said while talking EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.com, as part of the WWE’s partnership with the Susan G. Komen organization to raise awareness and funds to combat breast cancer. “I never realized until I came to the WWE that I love to act.”

“I would love to, at some point, cross over [to movies] and bring a mix of WWE fans and mainstream fans together,” she said. “Merge the worlds together. I would love do something like that – or have my own little talk show on the WWE Network! I would love to test the waters and see what happens.” Well, she’s already conquered primetime by being on Raw, one of the longest running and most popular shows in the world. Late Night With Alexa Bliss doesn’t seem too far off, right?

However, as Alexa’s in-ring partnership with Nia Jax, 33, proves, something a leading lady needs a good second to make her star shine brighter. When it comes to her “dream co-star,” only the best for Alexa. “That is a good question,” she tells HollywoodLife.com. “I would love to work with Bradley Cooper, just to say that I worked with him. [laughs] I am a big fan.”

As it turns out, Bradley has been rumored to play WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon in a future biopic. If Bradley gets the role, Alexa has some advise for him. “He has to get that walk down!” That’s all I got to say,” she says. “Nobody cam mimic the Vince McMahon walk, so he’s going to have to work at it.”

Having the grace and poise to get down the trademark “McMahon Strut” will take a lot of work, almost as much work Nikki Bella, 33, is putting in during her current run on Dancing With The Stars. Though Alexa would gladly meet “Fearless Nikki” in the middle of the ring, she’s cheering on her fellow WWE superstar as she graces the dance floor.

“I am so excited for Nikki,” Alexa tells HollywoodLife.com. “She is an amazing woman. She is so great for women. To come back from a neck injury and to be on Dancing With The Stars, to be on Total Divas and to be on Total Bellas – she is such an icon. She is the nicest person you’ll ever meet, so I am so excited for her and I wish nothing but the best. She is the one person who deserves it the most.”

