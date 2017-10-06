ACL 2017 Live Stream: Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers & More Perform At Austin City Limits Music Fest

The Austin City Limits Music Festival is happening from Oct. 6-8 and 13-15 in Texas, and we’re making sure you don’t miss a moment. Tune into the free live stream here!

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gorrilaz, Ryan Adams, The Head and the Heart, Foster the People and more amazing bands will be performing at ACL this month, and if you weren’t able to swing a ticket to the Austin, TX, festival, don’t worry — you can watch every minute of Weekend 1 with Red Bull TV’s 2017 ACL live stream. Check it out above starting at 3:00 PM EST on Friday, Oct. 6!

Anything can happen at Austin City Limits, to be sure to follow @redbulltv on Twitter and keep an eye on redbull.tv/aclfest for any schedule updates. Below, you can see the full lineup for all three channels on the live stream!

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6

Channel 1

2:05pm – Asleep at the Wheel

3:10pm – Mutemath

4:15pm – Crystal Castles

5:15pm – Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

6:15pm – Royal Blood

7:20pm – Ryan Adams

8:30pm – Foster the People

Channel 2

2:05pm – MISSIO

3:05pm – Sandy (Alex G)

5:05pm – Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

6:05pm – Hamilton Leithauser

7:05pm –Vulfpeck

8:05pm – The Revivalists

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

Channel 1

2:05pm – MUNA

2:55pm – A$AP Ferg

4:00pm – Joseph

5:00pm – LIVE

6:05pm – Cut Copy

7:10pm – Spoon

8:15pm – Red Hot Chili Peppers

Channel 2

2:05pm – Welles

3:00pm – DREAMCAR

4:00pm – Benjamin Booker

5:05pm – Cody Jinks

6:05pm – Angel Olsen

7:05pm – Tove Lo

8:05pm – The Black Angels

Channel 3

2:05pm – Xavier Omar

2:50pm – Mobley

3:35pm – Ought

9:05pm – RÜFÜS DU SOL

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8

Channel 1

2:05pm – Middle Kids

3:15pm – Brothers Osborne

4:20pm – Milky Chance

5:25pm – The Growlers

6:30pm – Run the Jewels

7:35pm – Portugal.the Man

Channel 2

2:05pm – Amy Shark

2:50pm – Sam Dew

3:50pm – Danny Brown

4:50pm – DRAM

5:50pm – Louis the Child

6:50pm – First Aid Kit

7:50pm– The Head and the Heart

8:50pm – Gorillaz

Channel 3

2:05pm – The Wild Now

2:50pm – Twin Limb

3:35pm – Deap Vally

4:20pm – Rainbow Kitten Surprise

5:20pm – Whitney

8:05pm – Vance Joy

9:05pm – ZHU

