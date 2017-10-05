New York Yankees Vs Cleveland Indians Live Stream — Watch MLB’s ALDS Game 1 Online

October ball. The Major League Baseball playoffs continue in Cleveland, Ohio as the American League Champion Indians host the mighty New York Yankees at Progressive Field for game 1 of the ALDS on Oct. 5th at 7:30pm EST. Catch every fly ball online right here!

After 162 regular season games, the New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins, 8-4 in the American League wild card game in order to advance to this series against the defending champion Cleveland Indians. Game 1 in this best of 5, first round series will be in Cleveland because the Indians have the home field advantage after racking-up an AL regular season best record of 102 wins and 60 losses. On the mound in game 1 for the Tribe will be hard throwing ace, right hander Trevor Bauer who will be facing the Yankees’ rightie ace, Sonny Gray. This is going to be quite the duel so don’t miss a single pitch. MLB Fans Can WATCH Yankees Vs. Indians Live Stream Here

The Yankees have been riding high all season thanks to rookie sensation Aaron Judge. The kid is a beast standing over 6 and a half feet tall and clocking in at over 280 pounds. He is built more like a linebacker in the NFL than an outfielder for the Yanks. He is so powerful and huge, when Aaron steps up to the plate, all he has to do is make clean contact with the ball and it shoots over every fence, at every stadium he enters. With 52 dingers in his regular rookie season debut, he has helped carry the Yankees into October. Look for him to have a big impact in this game.

Let’s take a closer look at the game 2 starters. With an ERA of 3.55 Sonny Gray may be the best pitcher on the Yankee team since their 2009 World Series team with Derek Jeter. Trevor Bauer, 4.19 ERA, has also seen his share of big starts and was fundamental in Cleveland’s climb to the 2016 World Series which they ultimately lost to the Chicago Cubs. Good luck to both of these hard-throwing aces.

How's THAT for a postseason debut?! 😎😏 A post shared by New York Yankees (@yankees) on Oct 3, 2017 at 9:27pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting for in this huge game? Do you think the Indians will hold it down at home or can the Yankees get the upset? Let us know who you got in this one!