Jesus Campos: 5 Things About Security Guard Who Bravely Approached Stephen Paddock Unarmed

Had it not been for Jesus Campos, a hotel security guard, the deadly Las Vegas shooting could have been a whole lot worse. As authorities hail Jesus for his heroic actions, find about the man who first confronted Stephen Paddock.

1. Jesus Campos was the first man to discover Stephen Paddock. The moment that Stephen Paddock, 64, began firing on the crowd gathered a the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, Jesus Campos leaped into action. Jesus, a security guard for the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino, was the first one to reach the building’s 32nd floor to try and stop the carnage, according to the Daily Beast. Stephen, who had set up cameras outside of his room, stopped his bloodbath to fire at Jesus through his hotel room’s door, hitting Campos in the leg.

Jesus, while bleeding, called into the casino’s dispatch to report that he found the shooter. “We received information via their dispatch center…that helped us locate where this individual was sequestered,” Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said when recounting Jesus’s bravery. Thanks to his actions, the police were able to rush to Stephen’s location.

2. Yes, he had no gun on him when he found Stephen. Imagine rushing to stop an active shooter, armed only with a club. That’s exactly what Jesus did, as he was only equipped with a nightstick when he discovered Stephen’s location. On any given shift, only 17 of 200 officers at the Mandalay have firearms. Jesus wasn’t one of them, obviously. He actually had to use the nightstick to pry open the barricaded door of Stephen’s hotel room, before taking a bullet to the leg.

3. He still has the bullet in his leg – for now. At the moment, Jesus is carrying a reminder of the horrific night, both in his heart and in his body. The bullet that Stephen fired at the security guard is still in Jesus’s leg, according to Dave Hickey, the president of the International Union, Security, Police and Fire professionals of America. He will have to undergo surgery to have it removed at a later date. Thankfully, he was well enough to leave the hospital shortly after the shooting.

4. Jesus is being hailed as a hero… “His bravery was amazing,” Sheriff Lombardo said, per the Telegraph. “He gave our officers the key guard for the room and then continued clearing rooms until he was ordered to go seek attention.” Dave Hickey also praised Jesus. “We just want to make sure that Mr. Campos and all of our officers are recognized for what they do every day, which is protect people.”

5. …though he’s being really humble about it. Stephen’s rampage killed 58 innocent people and injured more than 500 (before he turned the gun on himself.) Had Jesus not found him, it’s possible that so many more would have died. While Jesus’s actions are being called heroic, he doesn’t think so. “I’m fine,” he said. “I was just doing my job.”

Our thoughts continue to go out to those affected by this horrific tragedy.