Hurricane Nate: When It Will Hit, Who It Will Affect & More About Latest Destructive Storm

Following Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, can we handle another horrifying storm? Here’s everything to know about the new Caribbean storm, Hurricane Nate.

A tropical depression is currently approaching the Nicaragua coast — and it’s possible that it could turn into Hurricane Nate. As of 5 PM ET on Wednesday, Tropical Depression 16 was located around 180 miles south-southeast of the Nicaragua border, and had reportedly had winds of 35 mph; CNN has reported it was moving to the northwest at 7 mph. Once it hits 39 mph, it will be upgraded to officially be called Hurricane Nate. A hurricane watch has been issued, the Weather Channel is reporting, for Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula from Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos – including Cancún and Cozumel.

The depression is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Nate before hitting the eastern coast of Nicaragua on Thursday morning. The hurricane center reported that “rainfall amounts of 15 to 20 inches are expected across portions of Nicaragua, with isolated maximum amounts of 30 inches possible;” of course, that could lead to flash floods and mudslides. Areas are risk include are Panama, Costa Rica and Honduras.

The exact location of is not yet determined, but it will most likely hit the Gulf Coast this weekend, and could potentially touch down in central Louisiana down to Florida’s Big Bend region. If it does hit Panama City, Florida on Sunday as predicted with 80 mph winds, it would be a category one hurricane. Of course, this has been a horrific couple of months for the coast states; September 2017 was the “most active month on record” for Atlantic tropical systems, the National Hurricane Center reported.

AccuWeather meteorologist Dan Kottlowski said that as the storm moves north, there’s a chance it will hit east or southeast of the Yucatan Peninsula, where waters are the warmest, “we could quickly have a powerful hurricane on our hands.”