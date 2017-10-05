What Is ‘Blade Runner 2049’ About & More: 5 Things You Must Know Before Seeing The Sequel

‘Blade Runner 2049’ is the sequel fans have been waiting over 30 years for. From the stellar cast to what the heck this movie is about, this is what you need to know about the movie everyone is talking about.

1. Blade Runner 2049 picks up 30 years after the original movie. New blade runner, LAPD officer K (Ryan Gosling) discovers a long-buried secret that could potentially cause mass chaos. This realization leads him on a journey to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who’s been missing for 30 years. Rick was in Blade Runner, which came out in 1982. The sequel, which comes out Oct. 6, also stars Jared Leto, 45, Robin Wright, 51, Dave Bautista, 48, Mackenzie Davis, 30, and Ana de Armas, 29.

2. Harrison Ford isn’t the only character from Blade Runner returning for the sequel. Edward James Olmos, 70, will also be reprising his role as Gaff in Blade Runner 2049, a new trailer unveiled the week of the movie’s release revealed Gaff’s cameo. In Blade Runner, Gaff is a mysterious veteran blade runner that works with the LAPD. He was notorious for making little origami figures. Edward told TrendTalk that his return is a “poignant little scene.”

3. Warner Bros. has gone to great lengths to prevent spoilers from leaking. At a Dallas screening of the movie, critics were given a piece of paper highlighting the spoilers they should not talk about in their reviews. Pretty extreme, right? “It was our view, and the filmmaker’s view, that literally, the plot of the movie is a spoiler,” Dennis Higgins, senior VP publicity of Warner Brothers, told our sister site IndieWire. “It was important to Denis and all the filmmaking team that we attempt to allow the audiences to see the movie with as little detail about the plot revealed as possible.”

4. Could K be Rick’s son? Maybe, but no one will know until they see the movie! Harrison has been very coy about the possibility. “I think that’s part of what we want to preserve, is the audience’s potential not to hear it either from me, as a hawker of my wares, or from you as a journalist, but [let] them have the opportunity to in-context discover these things,” he said in a press conference for the movie, according to Gulf News.

5. Is Rick actually a replicant? Fans have been wondering that for decades. Harrison has denied that the character is a robot, while Blade Runner director Ridley Scott, 79, has said Rick is a replicant. Blade Runner 2049 could finally give us a definitive answer. Here’s what Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve, 50, told IGN: “I think it’s interesting, too, to see a character that is doubting about his own identity. At the birth of the first Blade Runner, the book that inspired the first Blade Runner, written [by] Philip K. Dick, had that very strong sense of inner paranoia, where people were doubting about [themselves]. And I think the question is more interesting. There’s more — I love mysteries. So I think that it’s more interesting than … answering that question.”

