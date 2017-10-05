Wendy Williams Slams Kim Cattrall For Pulling Out Of ‘SATC 3’ & Begs Her To Change Her Mind

Wendy Williams laced into Kim Cattrall for pulling out of ‘Sex & The City 3’ and hurting the livelihood of the film’s crew, but then pleaded with the actress, 61, who she ‘respects,’ to recommit!

Like the rest of us, Wendy Williams is devastated that the Sex and the City 3 movie will no longer be happening because of Kim Cattrall’s decision not to star in it. As we previously reported, Kim said she didn’t want to do another film because she’s “moved on” and wants to make “decisions for me, not my career.” During the Oct. 5 episode of her talk show, Wendy admitted that she “respects” Kim’s explanation. “Shouldn’t we all do that every day!?” she asked the crowd. However, she still wasn’t pleased with the actress’ decision, because it would be hurting the crew members who had already signed up to work on the movie, turning down other jobs in the process.

Kim previously suggested that producers re-cast her in the role, but this idea didn’t thrill Wendy, either. As she put it, she wants to “grow old” with Samantha, Miranda, Carrie and Charlotte, who helped shape the person who she is today. So, she begged Kim to come back and give the fans what they’ve been waiting for — especially since she wasn’t a fan of the second Sex & The City movie. In her opinion, the ladies need to make up for what happened in SATC 2, and she wants them ALL on-board to do that with a third movie.

Wendy has been expressing her interest in another SATC sequel for months, and even tweeted about Kim returning to the franchise last November. At the time, the 61-year-old definitely seemed like she was for it, writing back, “I’m so unbelievably flattered & moved @WendyWilliams. Can’t WAIT 2 get back 2 the serious business of making u all laugh! Fingers x’d.”

However, recently, Kim said that she’s been telling producers since 2016 that she doesn’t want a part in the new movie. When reports surfaced on Sept. 28 that she dropped out because her “diva demands” weren’t being met, she tweeted, “The only ‘DEMAND’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a 3rd film…& that was back in 2016!” YIKES, the drama is REAL!

