Wendy Williams Secretly Meets With Her Attorneys Alone Amid Cheating Rumors About Husband

For someone who spends so much time dishing about other peoples’ relationship drama, talk show host Wendy Williams, 53, has found herself to be a hot topic with allegations that her husband Kevin Hunter, 46, had a 10-year long affair with a massage therapist. Since the daytime diva is such a strong woman and hardly wants to be portrayed as the fool, she’s been meeting with lawyers to see what her options are. “Wendy has been privately meeting with attorneys, by herself this week. Since her husband’s cheating scandal broke, Wendy has set-up and been to a few different secret meetings with her legal team. No one in her entourage knows what is going on behind the closed-door meetings,” a source close to the host tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Wendy seems to be preparing to make a big move, but what she is preparing for only she knows for now," our insiders adds. A split from Kevin would be really complicated, as he's not only her manager but the couple has a successful production company together. They're linked in business as much as they are in marriage, so a possible divorce could be really problematic.

On Sept. 26, the Daily Mail dropped a bombshell year-long investigation into Kevin and alleged that he'd been having a decade-long affair with massage therapist Sharina Hudson, 32, even reportedly buying her a house just down the road from his family home with Wendy and their son Kevin Jr. At the time the daytime diva's spokesperson Ronn Torossian, denied the romance, telling HollywoodLife.com,"One plus one does not equal three. This woman is a friend of Mr. Hunter but there is no 'there' there."

Wendy admitted in a 2013 interview that she caught Kevin cheating on her shortly after she gave birth to their son in 2001, but she forgave him and they came out stronger together. “No I’m not back to the girl that I was before him because when you get stung like that you never go back to who you were, only a fool does. But I love him and he loves me,” she said at the time. So far she hasn’t addressed the allegations about her husband’s cheating on her show and has soldiered on in front of the cameras as if there’s no drama going on in her personal life.

