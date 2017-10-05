Wendy Williams Secretly Meets With Her Attorneys Alone Amid Cheating Rumors About Husband
Uh oh! The alleged cheating scandal involving Wendy Williams’ husband might be the last straw for the couple. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s meeting with attorneys to plan her next move.
For someone who spends so much time dishing about other peoples’ relationship drama, talk show host Wendy Williams, 53, has found herself to be a hot topic with allegations that her husband Kevin Hunter, 46, had a 10-year long affair with a massage therapist. Since the daytime diva is such a strong woman and hardly wants to be portrayed as the fool, she’s been meeting with lawyers to see what her options are. “Wendy has been privately meeting with attorneys, by herself this week. Since her husband’s cheating scandal broke, Wendy has set-up and been to a few different secret meetings with her legal team. No one in her entourage knows what is going on behind the closed-door meetings,” a source close to the host tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.
HollywoodLifers, do you think Wendy will cut back on dishing about other celebs’ cheating scandals now that her husband is allegedly involved in one?