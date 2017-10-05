New England Patriots Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live Stream: Watch The NFL Online

The New England Patriots are coming off a surprising loss and look to rebound when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for ‘Thursday Night Football.’ Kickoff is around 8:25 PM ET so don’t miss it.

Which is more shocking: that the New England Patriots are 2-2, or that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a better record than them? The 2-1 Bucs are on the verge of handing the once-invincible Pats a third loss in the 2017-18 NFL season. Yet, fans can’t count out Tom Brady, 40, yet – just ask the Atlanta Falcons about that. So, though it looks like the Pats are stumbling, they could easily light up the scoreboard after rolling until the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida for this game. Can the Bucs give Pats a rare second consecutive loss? There’s only one way to find out.

The Bucs are coming off a 25-23 win over the New York Giants, but there’s no time for Tampa Bay to revel in the victory. “We were happy that we got a win, but this is a week-to-week league. Unfortunately, [we] have to put this one behind us quickly,” Jameis Winston, quarterback for the Bucs, said, after the win, per ESPN, “because we have the defending [Super Bowl] champions coming in the house on Thursday.” Still, Jameis should appreciate his performance, as he threw for over 300 yards for 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

“We are really trying to emphasize winning at home this year,” tight end Cameron Brate, 26, said. “We kind of caught fire of that at the end of last year at home, so we are trying to carry that into this year. To win our first two games at home this year is huge.” That momentum might help them run all over the Patriots defense, which has allowed 128 points in four games. At an average of 32 points per game, that’s the most of any team in the NFL. While the Pats are really just one Brady rally away from winning the game, to see the reigning champs on the ropes so early is scary. Can they recover in time?

