Victoria’s Secret & Balmain Releasing Super Sexy Lingerie Line For The VS Fashion Show & You

We’re already SO excited to see our favorite models at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and now we’ll see designs from Balmain, which you’ll be able to shop the next day!

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will be broadcast on November 28, and starting on November 29, you’ll get to shop the looks from the runway, specifically a new, limited-edition capsule collection called VSxBALMAIN. Creative Director Olivier Rousteing will bring his sexy style to the lingerie, and then it will be accessible to the masses!

In a press release, Victoria Secret said Olivier, “has designed an offering that looks to the sexy, modern silhouette that Victoria’s Secret is known for, while incorporating Balmain’s instantly identifiable style. The collection builds upon the house’s couture legacy while reflecting the way women want to dress today….The exclusive VSxBALMAIN capsule collection will feature looks from the runway and will be carried in select Victoria’s Secret stores and at VictoriasSecret.com beginning November 29th.”

This is the first time Victoria’s Secret has partnered with a high-end fashion house. We can’t wait to see the collection on the runway and shop it the next day! The show is being filled in Shanghai, China, and will feature models like Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Lily Aldridge, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes and many more!

Tons of celebs like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Priyanka Chopra have all worn Balmain designs, and now everyone can feel like a sexy celeb with this new collaboration!

HollywoodLifers, are you going to buy the Victoria’s Secret x Balmain collection?