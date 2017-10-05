Tyrese Slams The Rock Again: Thanks For Making ‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise All About YOU

The next ‘Fast & Furious’ movie has a release date, but Tyrese Gibson is not happy with it. In fact, he blamed The Rock for delaying the film, accusing him of hijacking the franchise to make it all about ‘Team Dwayne.’

So much for family. If Fast & Furious fans though the drama surrounding the franchise was over after Vin Diesel, 50, and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, 45, buried the hatchet, think again. Tyrese Gibson, 38, decided to throw the drama into high gear when the release date for the ninth Furious movie’s release date was revealed on Oct. 4. “#PSA,” he said at the start of his Instagram post, “Congratulations to The Rock and your brother in law aka [Seven Bucks Productions] partner (Hiram Garcia) for making The Fast And The Furious franchise about YOU.”

Damn, Tyrese. He didn’t stop there. “And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post. [Good Night] folks. See you in 2020, April. #Fast Family, right? Nah… it’s all about #TeamDewayne(sic). Three years. Will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw. Just Hobbs. Will this be another #Baywatch?” Okay, that was cold, Tyrese. he seemed to know it. “Guys, guys. Just relax. I’m just a passionate film critic,” Tyrese said at the end of his savage message, not fooling anyone.

When it comes to the Fast and Furious franchise, Tyrese is fiercely passionate about the films. When the drama between The Rock and the rest of the cast – remembered, he called out his male co-stars as “candy asses” in August 2016, ahead of The Fate Of The Furious’s release – Tyrese responded by saying that the “franchise is not about and has never been about anyone of us individually it’s about the #FASTFAMILY—the TRIBE.” It seems to be a message the Four Brothers actor takes seriously.

Also, keep in mind that when a Fast and Furious spinoff, one featuring The Rock and Jason Statham’s characters, was being considered, Tyrese went on a (now deleted) rant on Instagram. “I want you to shoot [the spin-off] just not right now, cause the #Fast9 release date has already been announced and we can’t let our loyal fans #FastFamily or our loyal fast and furious fans down on any level from pushing the date,” he said, according to SlashFilm. Since Fast 9 is now set for April 10, 2020, it seems Tyrese is furious that fans (and he) are going to have to wait for the next movie. That may be too long for Tyrese, who has hinted at leaving the franchise in the past.

Do you agree with Tyrese’s complaints, HollywoodLifers? Or do you think he needs to find his chill about this whole thing?