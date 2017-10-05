‘L&HH’ Star Lyrica Anderson Teams Up With Tyga On Emotional Single ‘Don’t Take It Personal’

Encore! ‘L&HH’ star Lyrica Anderson recorded a vulnerable new version of her single ‘Don’t Take It Personal’ featuring Tyga and it’s fire. Is T-Raww venting about his former flame Kylie Jenner? Listen to our EXCLUSIVE premiere!



Dream team! Music fans — get ready for your latest obsession since Lyrica Anderson, 28, and Tyga, 27, just joined forces for a hot new version of her single “Don’t Take It Personal” and we’ve got the EXCLUSIVE premiere. The Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star shows off her vocal prowess on the insanely catchy track, now featuring the likes of T-Raww, who offers his own style and swag while dropping some bars on the beat. “I know you probably hate me, for always f**king with your head / I just don’t know if you want me or if you’re really after my bread,” Lyrica sings. “I don’t believe it when you say I’m the only one,” she continues, “that’s why I do you wrong!” Fans were already loving this single and now its next level! Click to see more pics of Tyga in our gallery, right here.

On the new version of her emotional track, Tyga seemingly vents his frustrations about a failed past relationship, which could potentially mean that he’s talking about his ex Kylie Jenner, 20. “These hoes aint loyal, nah / That’s what my n*gga [Chris Brown] had told me / I tried to be different for you / Wasn’t different for me / You can be my homie now,” he raps. We knew Lyrica was coming in swinging too, especially after seeing the epic music video she dropped for this jam in Aug. 2017. The L&HH star has already made a splash on the music scene with her solo debut album Hello in 2015, following up this spring with her highly anticipated release of Nasha Pearl.

Lyrica has worked with several A-list stars after moving to Los Angeles, having penned smash-hit songs for the likes of Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, and Jennifer Hudson to name a few. She continues to gain a fan-base with her recent appearances on season four of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, alongside her hubby A1 Bentley. The two create some of the hottest singles and they’re clearly a force to be reckoned with. Keep the good music coming!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tyga is rapping about Kylie? Tell us, below!